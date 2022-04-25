ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Work Is Green

By Lissa Harris
 2 days ago

Jayden Brown (front) shows current HVAC student Eric Oakley how to hang a bracket on the outside wall to hold the heating system’s condenser. (Photo courtesy of Ulster BOCES) In 2019, TIME magazine chose the relentlessly serious 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year....

Sponsored: City Parks Alliance Focuses on Greater & Greener Equity

This year, I’m especially looking forward to meeting colleagues and friends, both new and old, at Greater & Greener, City Parks Alliance’s first significant in-person event since the start of the pandemic. During the past two years, we’ve all experienced firsthand the need for access to nearby nature and playspaces. I’ve been heartened to learn about how cities around the country have embraced new models for changing inequitable practices that keep the promise of urban parks from too many people. But in too many places, change is too slow.
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
Places of Worship Tackle the Affordable Housing Shortage

The vision for the new housing complex on the site of the Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church. (Photo courtesy of the S.E. Tabernacle Baptist Church) The 90-year-old Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church has been a spiritual refuge in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 for decades. Ward 8 sees some of the worst inequity in the city, including high rates of poverty, teenage pregnancy and other statistics, according to Pastor Donald Isaac.
What We Learn From Black- and Women-Led Cooperative Practice

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an excerpt from the book “Practicing Cooperation: Mutual Aid Beyond Capitalism,” by Andrew Zitcer, published by the University of Minnesota Press. In it, the author offers an ethical and practical guide to “inspiring cooperative practice,” as both response and alternative to extractive models of neoliberal capitalism that exacerbate income inequality and stagnate wages. Contemporary and historical case studies in the book critique existing enterprises, demonstrate the flexibility and robustness of the cooperative model, and suggest pragmatic solutions to the challenges of cooperation. In this excerpt, Zitcer explores the women-led consumer cooperatives in Japan that are deeply committed to sustainability, as well as the history of Black cooperation in the U.S. and elsewhere as an empowering response to racist exclusion. You can purchase the book here.
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

