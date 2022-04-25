ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brazil telecom TIM sees synergies from Oi deal at up to $3.96 billion

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian telecom firm TIM SA said late on Sunday it expects the acquisition of part of Oi...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Surging sales at McDonald's offsets trouble in China, Russia

Higher U.S. menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere helped McDonald’s offset troubled markets like China and Russia in the first quarter. Revenue rose 11% to $5.66 billion in the January-March period, topping Wall Street expectations of $5.57 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The Chicago burger giant...
ECONOMY
Reuters

OPEC+ likely to raise June output by 432,000 bpd -sources

LONDON/DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal and agree another 432,000 barrel per day oil output increase for June when it meets on May 5, six sources from the producer group told Reuters on Thursday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom Italia#Synergies#Spa#Reuters#Brazilian#Tim Sa#Oi Sa#Npv
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

British Government Releases White Paper on U.K. Broadcasting Regulations

Click here to read the full article. The British government has laid out its plans to reshape the country’s broadcasting landscape with a broad ranging set of proposals, contained in a White Paper published Thursday. These include confirmation that Channel 4 will be privatized and the BBC funding model will be reviewed. The proposals were previewed to the media on Wednesday, and covered in depth by Variety here. In the White Paper, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, Nadine Dorries, said the government would bring larger TV-like video-on-demand providers – in other words, the streamers – under the jurisdiction...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy