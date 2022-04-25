ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Two children die in St. Joseph County house fire

By Jim Measel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two young children died in a structure fire early Monday morning in the 14000 block of Timm Road in...

