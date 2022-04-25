Brazil telecom TIM sees synergies from Oi deal at up to $3.96 billion

Audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, said on Tuesday that it lost 25,000 self-pay subscribers in its satellite radio unit in the first quarter, while paid promotional subscribers decreased by 54,000. In the year-ago period, it had added 126,000 self-pay customers and lost 341,000 paid promotional users. The total loss of 79,000 in the latest period compared with a loss of 215,000 in the year-ago period.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCU Quarterly Earnings Rise as Revenue Jumps on Beijing Olympics, Peacock Loss Hits $456 MillionMeta Hits $27.9B in Revenue, But Growth Keeps SlowingSpotify Adds 2M Paying Subscribers in First...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO