ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

N. Michigan shooting

13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event held a full marathon, a half marathon, and other options for runners as...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

Wrestling superstar Rhyno was in Saginaw Tuesday night at Curveball Collectibles to sign plenty of autographs and took lots of pictures. The OHL draft is this weekend and the Saginaw Spirit has the number one overall pick. Flint at Owen Sound. Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT. After...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
State
Michigan State
City
Warner, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Marathon, OH
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Midway Returns To Downtown Detroit In May

(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer. The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full. In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax. The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Boxing Scene

Marlon Harrington Tops 'Detroit Brawl' Card on May 26 in Dearborn

On Thursday, May 26, to kickoff Memorial Day Weekend festivities, Salita Promotions returns for a very special weekday edition of their highly successful Detroit Brawl series of professional boxing events in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI. Riding on the strength of...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Half Marathon#Violent Crime

Comments / 0

Community Policy