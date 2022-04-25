ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kane Tanaka: World’s oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7qDU_0fJGtzxh00

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman certified as the oldest person in the world, has died at the age of 119.

Local officials said Tanaka died of old age in hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan , on Tuesday last week.

Born on 2 January 1903, Tanaka was confirmed by the Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019.

She was living at a nursing home and was in relatively good health until recently, enjoying playing board games, solving maths problems, drinking soda and eating chocolate.

There had been plans for Tanaka to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in a wheelchair, but she was deterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japan Times reported.

Guinness World Records responded to the news of Tanaka’s death on Monday, noting that she “became the oldest living person in January 2019 at the age of 116 years and 28 days”.

“She is also the second oldest person ever recorded, behind only Jeanne Calment who lived to the age of 122,” the post said.

According to social media posts made by Tanaka’s family on 13 April, she had been “hospitalised and discharged repeatedly”.

Her family said that she had a sweet tooth that persisted into her final years, and that she continued to enjoy chocolate and soda.

Tanaka was quoted in posts by her family as saying: “I was able to come this far with the support of many people. I hope you will continue to have fun, [and be] cheerful and energetic.”

This year marks a century since she married her husband Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and the couple had five children. In her early years she ran a noodle shop and a rice cake store among other businesses to sustain her family.

Her routine in the nursing home included waking up at 6.00am and spending afternoons studying mathematics and practising calligraphy.

“One of Kane’s favourite pastimes is a game of Othello and she’s become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff,” Guinness World Records was quoted by AFP as saying.

Seitaro Hattori, the governor of Fukuoka, hailed Tanaka in a statement marking her death.

“I am extremely saddened by the news,” he said. “I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year’s Respect for the Aged Day and celebrating together with her favourite soda and chocolate.”

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Tanaka
Person
Jeanne Calment
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#World Record#Japanese#The Japan Times#Gwr
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed 65 Giant Stone Jars In India

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have identified 65 large sandstone jars believed to be used for ritual burials across four sites in Assam, India, according to a new study published in the Journal of Asian Archaeology last week. They have yet to identify who made the vessels. The research project—a joint effort between Australian National University (ANU), North-Eastern Hill University and Gauhati University, the latter two in India—started as a routine survey to explore three known sites. It wasn’t until the team worked with local communities to extend their survey to include a 300-square-kilometer area among dense forests...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Man, 77, who believed he'd been abandoned after being shipped to Australia as an 'orphan' where he was beaten and abused discovers his dad tried to rescue him - as he reunites with his late father's family

A man who believed he had been abandoned by his parents after he was shipped to Australia as a child was heartbroken to discover his father was denied access to him by the institution where he was beaten and abused. Dorian Thomas Reece, 77, was placed in a Birmingham orphanage...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archeologists Discover 2,500-Year-Old Burial Mound In Siberia’s ‘Valley Of The Kings’

The mound discovered in Touran-Uyuk held a number of exquisite gold funerary objects and was constructed by the nomadic Scythian people in the 6th century B.C.E. Amid the sprawling green vista of the Touran-Uyuk valley in Siberia, a team of Polish and Russian archeologists has made a stunning discovery. There, within the so-called “Valley of the Kings,” they’ve uncovered a 6th-century B.C.E burial mound containing five people, including a woman buried with unusual honor.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy