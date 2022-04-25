May 7: A full day of food, fun in store in Easton

Easton has a full day of events planned for May 7 including a new taco festival and the opening day of the Easton Farmers Market. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Make May 7 the day you visit Easton.

From a festival devoted to tacos to the opening of the 270th season of the nation’s oldest continuously running open-air farmers market, Easton has a full day of events planned.

Here’s the lineup:

Easton Farmers Market opens

Details: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park (along Larry Holmes Drive) through December.

This season features 45 vendors offering fresh-picked produce, locally produced foods, craft beer and spirits and more . You’ll find pasture-raised meats and eggs; local and naturally-grown fruits and veggies; vegetable and ornamental plants and cut flowers; fresh bread and baked goods; cheese; honey; specialty packaged foods; as well as coffee, wine and kombucha. There will also be a new Local Libations area featuring local breweries and distilleries.

The market will also welcome 14 new vendors this year, including:

De Novo Vegan Creamery - vegan ice cream and mammoth ice cream sammies

Easton Salsa Co. - the Valley’s favorite salsa maker will offer fresh salsa, homemade tortilla chips and hot sauce

Funny Farms Apiaries - raw honey

Mattie’s Strudel Haus - authentic Hungarian stretched strudel (sweet and savory)

Roastwell Coffee Roasters - hand-crafted specialty coffees including spirit-infused barrel-aged coffees. Plus cold brew, nitro and tea.

Tomato Girl, LLC (part-time) - organic heirloom tomato plants and growing accessories

Spring Garden Street Herbals (part-time) - organic herbal personal care products

Mountain’s Daughter (part-time) - organic herbal personal care products

Silverback Distillery - locally-produced spirits

Social Still Distillery - locally-produced spirits and slushies

Earthen Goat (part-time) - handcrafted pottery

Knot Too Shabby (part-time) - macrame jewelry and home decor

UrbanBohoChic Jewelry - handcrafted jewelry

Weyerbacher Brewing Co. - locally-produced craft beer

Every year the market opens for the regular season with a special ceremony, This year’s will begin at 10 a.m., featuring Mayor Sal Panto Jr. and State Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Northampton, followed by live music with The Harrisons.

Free parking will be available in the two lots adjacent to Scott Park. Info: https://eastonfarmersmarket.com/

Easton Taco Fest

Details: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Riverside Park, hosted by the Easton Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber and the Young Professionals Council.

Taco Fest makes its debut, featuring a variety of taco vendors as well as County Seat Spirits who will be serving up some delicious margaritas. The lineup of culinary vendors so far includes: Take a Taco, The Trolley Stop, Easton Wine Project, County Seat, You Got Pork’d and Virella’s Sweets.

Other vendors will be on hand with info, offerings and more including The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, Isasuma, Skeggy’s Axe House, Sundance Vacations and Zimeray Design.

The event is free to attend. Info: https://m.facebook.com/events/riverside-park/easton-taco-fest/336498878456429/

A duo of free concerts:

You also have two chances to enjoy live music at Centre Square.

The Time Whys — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Cyrkle — 8 to 10 p.m.