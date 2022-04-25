May 7: A full day of food, fun in store in Easton
Make May 7 the day you visit Easton.
From a festival devoted to tacos to the opening of the 270th season of the nation’s oldest continuously running open-air farmers market, Easton has a full day of events planned.
Here’s the lineup:
Easton Farmers Market opens
Details: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park (along Larry Holmes Drive) through December.
This season features 45 vendors offering fresh-picked produce, locally produced foods, craft beer and spirits and more . You’ll find pasture-raised meats and eggs; local and naturally-grown fruits and veggies; vegetable and ornamental plants and cut flowers; fresh bread and baked goods; cheese; honey; specialty packaged foods; as well as coffee, wine and kombucha. There will also be a new Local Libations area featuring local breweries and distilleries.
The market will also welcome 14 new vendors this year, including:
- De Novo Vegan Creamery - vegan ice cream and mammoth ice cream sammies
- Easton Salsa Co. - the Valley’s favorite salsa maker will offer fresh salsa, homemade tortilla chips and hot sauce
- Funny Farms Apiaries - raw honey
- Mattie’s Strudel Haus - authentic Hungarian stretched strudel (sweet and savory)
- Roastwell Coffee Roasters - hand-crafted specialty coffees including spirit-infused barrel-aged coffees. Plus cold brew, nitro and tea.
- Tomato Girl, LLC (part-time) - organic heirloom tomato plants and growing accessories
- Spring Garden Street Herbals (part-time) - organic herbal personal care products
- Mountain’s Daughter (part-time) - organic herbal personal care products
- Silverback Distillery - locally-produced spirits
- Social Still Distillery - locally-produced spirits and slushies
- Earthen Goat (part-time) - handcrafted pottery
- Knot Too Shabby (part-time) - macrame jewelry and home decor
- UrbanBohoChic Jewelry - handcrafted jewelry
- Weyerbacher Brewing Co. - locally-produced craft beer
Every year the market opens for the regular season with a special ceremony, This year’s will begin at 10 a.m., featuring Mayor Sal Panto Jr. and State Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Northampton, followed by live music with The Harrisons.
Free parking will be available in the two lots adjacent to Scott Park. Info: https://eastonfarmersmarket.com/
Easton Taco Fest
Details: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Riverside Park, hosted by the Easton Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber and the Young Professionals Council.
Taco Fest makes its debut, featuring a variety of taco vendors as well as County Seat Spirits who will be serving up some delicious margaritas. The lineup of culinary vendors so far includes: Take a Taco, The Trolley Stop, Easton Wine Project, County Seat, You Got Pork’d and Virella’s Sweets.
Other vendors will be on hand with info, offerings and more including The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, Isasuma, Skeggy’s Axe House, Sundance Vacations and Zimeray Design.
The event is free to attend. Info: https://m.facebook.com/events/riverside-park/easton-taco-fest/336498878456429/
A duo of free concerts:
You also have two chances to enjoy live music at Centre Square.
- The Time Whys — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- The Cyrkle — 8 to 10 p.m.
