Monday Morning News Roundup

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An accident involving an overturned car closed eastbound lanes of I-80 in Berkeley for about 40 minutes Sunday morning. The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash west of the Gilman Street exit shortly before 7 a.m., saying the crash led CHP to temporarily block all eastbound lanes of the freeway. A subsequent post indicated that the two left lanes had reopened, but a Caltrans photo showed CHP units by the overturned white car involved. #Accident in #Berkeley, better located 80 east just after University. Two left lanes open, all others blocked. A look at the scene courtesy #CalTrans. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/oy5dEEGjpo — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 24, 2022 So far there is no word on injuries. Traffic was backing up as far as the Ashby exit. All lanes had reopened as of 7:35 a.m. The #accident in #Berkeley, 80 east after University has been cleared from lanes, and traffic is back at the speed limit. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 24, 2022

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO