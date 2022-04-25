ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Monday Morning News Roundup

SFGate
 3 days ago

Approximately 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford will go on strike Monday morning, the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement announced Sunday evening. Union officials said 93 percent of eligible nurses voted to authorize the strike. "As one of the nation's top...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Vice

The Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy Made a Crucial Error in Messing With Oakland

Everything seemed to be going just peachy for the anti-vaccine trucker convoy’s triumphant return to California—until they went to Oakland. The convoy participants made a crucial error when they decided to protest a local politician (who proposed an abortion bill they oppose) and rolled into the quiet Oakland neighborhood of Rockridge last Friday. As chronicled in a YouTube video by Rise Images, the truckers were flipped off, sworn at, impeded by a man standing in the road, and pelted with eggs.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Experts Advise Caution, Not Fear, as COVID Infections Rise in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — COVID cases have slowly but steadily ticked up across the majority of the Bay Area since mid-March. In San Francisco, the 7-day average test positivity rate is at 5.2 percent. On March 16, the 7-day test positivity rate was 2.4 percent. Still, many people who live in the Bay Area aren’t as concerned about this case increase as they were about previous spikes. “I think folks’ attitudes have changed about it in terms of maybe not being as fearful about it. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing,” said Gerard Ayala, a San Francisco resident....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Health
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay MUD sets new water-use rules due to drought

OAKLAND, Calif. - The forward-looking East Bay Municipal Utility District lowered the boom on excessive water use on Tuesday, but not as much as neighboring water utilities. Their actions, in one way or another, affect 1.4 million customers. East Bay MUD has spent many years encouraging water conservation and a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco fugitive caught in Georgia

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department on Friday reported a fugitive wanted since 2020 in connection with a series of armed burglaries has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. Jamariea Newt was arrested on Thursday on outstanding warrants and various weapons, drug trafficking and participation in criminal street gang...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overturned Car Snarls Traffic on Eastbound I-80 in Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An accident involving an overturned car closed eastbound lanes of I-80 in Berkeley for about 40 minutes Sunday morning. The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash west of the Gilman Street exit shortly before 7 a.m., saying the crash led CHP to temporarily block all eastbound lanes of the freeway. A subsequent post indicated that the two left lanes had reopened, but a Caltrans photo showed CHP units by the overturned white car involved. #Accident in #Berkeley, better located 80 east just after University. Two left lanes open, all others blocked. A look at the scene courtesy #CalTrans. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/oy5dEEGjpo — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 24, 2022 So far there is no word on injuries. Traffic was backing up as far as the Ashby exit. All lanes had reopened as of 7:35 a.m. The #accident in #Berkeley, 80 east after University has been cleared from lanes, and traffic is back at the speed limit. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 24, 2022
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘This Is Not … Danville.’ East Bay Community Responds to Anti-Semitic Flyers

DANVILLE (KPIX) — Danville police are responding to anti-Semitic flyers that were found near properties around town. It is the second time in two months the community has experienced such hate incidents. On Facebook, the police department wrote: Danville PD is aware of anti-semitic flyers that have been dropped at properties around Danville. Thank you to residents who have reported these flyers to PD. These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town’s mission statement focuses on providing services that make people’s lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families and people from...
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Laser pointed at sheriff helicopter leads to arrest

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — San Pablo Police arrested a resident after they shined a laser pointer at a Contra Costa sheriff helicopter Saturday evening. “That’s a big ‘No-No’!,” police stated in a Facebook post. The laser was pointed at the chopper and it’s crew. According to California law, a person can be charged from […]
SAN PABLO, CA

