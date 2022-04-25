Illinois DNR Asking Residents To Remove Bird Feeders

Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO