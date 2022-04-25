ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pence Makes Third Trip to Iowa Since 2020 Election

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(UNDATED) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he wants Iowans to have a future “grounded in conservative principles.” Pence made his third to Iowa since the 2020 election. On Saturday, he spoke at Iowa G-O-P district conventions in Carroll and Independence, then Saturday night he was the headliner for a Story County G-O-P fundraiser in Ames. Pence delivered the same critiques of the Biden Administration at each stop, blaming the rise in gas prices on Biden’s “war on energy.” He said “President Biden has done more damage to America in 15 months than any president in my lifetime.” Pence joins a line of Republicans who’ve made trips to Iowa, signaling they may compete for the G-O-P’s 2024 presidential nomination.

