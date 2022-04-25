ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive fire damages several apartments in Nashville

By Cole Johnson
 3 days ago
The Polo Parks Apartments in the Hermitage area caught fire Sunday night, shooting massive flames into the air. The fire left several units with extensive fire damage and extreme water damage.

Nashville Fire reported no one was injured. They are not able to confirm how many people were displaced.

This all happened just before 10 p.m.

Mark Watanabe

NFD said when crews got to the scene they saw it growing exponentially as they were getting ready to set up the water supply.

They found a hydrant on the property, but it had low pressure. They tried to find another to increase the pressure to fight the fire.

The building that caught fire had 20 units with several having fire and water damage. Some people were temporarily displaced because the power was cut to the building.

"My diplomas were in there, I had some instruments in there, I have all my books in there- I'm an English teacher so that's important and of course some other things," said resident Madison Leathers who lived on the first floor of the building.

Leathers said she made it out safe because of two strangers who banged on her door trying to evacuate residents still inside.

"It's just surreal to see my life crumbled and charred. It's a little surreal," said Leathers. "I'm thankful I'm alive, but it's very surreal."

NFD said The Red Cross was called to the scene.

The property management has a company and contractors who are going to help residents retrieve some necessities, according to the fire department.

#Shooting#Water Damage#Fire And Water#Water Pressure#Fire Department#Accident#The Polo Parks Apartments#Nashville Fire#English#Leathers#Nfd#The Red Cross
WTOV 9

Man dead after motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident late Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirming that 20-year-old Jesse Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Jefferson County. Fulton was driving westbound when he tried...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 52-year-old Brian Moore, from Smyrna, as the man who died Thursday form injuries he sustained following a wreck on April 16 in Nashville. As per the initial information, the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up took place on Bell Road near Beechwood Terrace [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Police investigating after body found in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a body has been recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday morning. KPD said they responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. of a woman floating unresponsive near the Henley Street Bridge. Kayakers had spotted the body while out on the Tennessee River. The body was recovered by Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man succumbs to injuries following Thursday crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a driver died following a multiple-vehicle crash on Thursday. MNPD said Brian Moore, 52, of Smyrna, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when he turned left in front of a GMC Yukon. Authorities said the impact caused the Impala to spin and crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
