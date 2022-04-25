Massive fire damages several apartments in Nashville

The Polo Parks Apartments in the Hermitage area caught fire Sunday night, shooting massive flames into the air. The fire left several units with extensive fire damage and extreme water damage.

Nashville Fire reported no one was injured. They are not able to confirm how many people were displaced.

This all happened just before 10 p.m.

Mark Watanabe

NFD said when crews got to the scene they saw it growing exponentially as they were getting ready to set up the water supply.

They found a hydrant on the property, but it had low pressure. They tried to find another to increase the pressure to fight the fire.

The building that caught fire had 20 units with several having fire and water damage. Some people were temporarily displaced because the power was cut to the building.

"My diplomas were in there, I had some instruments in there, I have all my books in there- I'm an English teacher so that's important and of course some other things," said resident Madison Leathers who lived on the first floor of the building.

Leathers said she made it out safe because of two strangers who banged on her door trying to evacuate residents still inside.

"It's just surreal to see my life crumbled and charred. It's a little surreal," said Leathers. "I'm thankful I'm alive, but it's very surreal."

NFD said The Red Cross was called to the scene.

The property management has a company and contractors who are going to help residents retrieve some necessities, according to the fire department.