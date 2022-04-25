ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Cool and Breezy Monday

By Brad Anderson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cool day is expected across Nebraska on Monday. It will be breezy, but not as windy as the last several days. Warmer temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday along with breezy conditions continuing....

