Showers and storms on the way to start the week

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Moisture has made its way into Acadiana, with a very warm and muggy start to the work week.

A layer of clouds will be with us Monday morning with some breaks in the clouds in the middle of the day, before returning in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to sit in the mid 80s and humidity is going to remain fairly high which means the heat index will be running a few degrees warmer.

A front is going to move through the area in the evening providing a round of showers and storms that will move through during Monday evening's commute.

Clouds will linger through the day on Tuesday, but it should feel a bit more fresh with a decent breeze coming out of the north and keeping temperatures in the upper 70s.

What everyone is waiting to see, however, is that Festival International forecast and it looks like the weather is going to be great.

Wednesday will be sunny and dry and it should stay that way through the rest of the week, a few showers will be possible over the weekend but any rain will be mostly isolated.

