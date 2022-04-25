ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Motorcycle club patrons locked inside during shootout; one injured

By Morgan Mitchell, Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

This page has been updated to correct the number of incidents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a gunman responsible for shooting a woman outside a motorcycle club in the airport area overnight Monday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot next to the High Rollers Motorcycle Club on Winchester near Tchulahoma. Officers were seen placing over 50 evidence markers on the ground next to a blue car riddled with bullet holes

One woman described the horrifying moments, saying organizers locked patrons inside the building once they realized a shootout was taking place outside their doors.

“We couldn’t go out the door. They had locked us in and when we finally did come out, whoever was shooting was gone,” the woman said.

Police say a woman was hit and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. At least two other vehicles were hit in the crossfire.

Officers found the drivers of those vehicles at a gas station about a mile away. Two SUVs at the scene had several bullet holes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoFre_0fJGpiLQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5tZK_0fJGpiLQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCVOc_0fJGpiLQ00

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. So far no arrests have been made.

Security guard killed outside Orange Mound club

If you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Security guard killed outside Orange Mound club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard is dead after an overnight shooting at a club in Orange Mound Sunday. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Park Avenue outside of a club around 4:20 a.m. Family members said the victim was Vincent Lasane, Jr. and he recently started the job. “All I know is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Winchester, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

DA: Amputee was abducted, killed, left in field

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in car at Midtown McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police say a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a Midtown McDonald’s Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the McDonald’s near Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police are treating this incident as a death investigation. Police say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

LIFE: Man robs 3 gas stations in 1 day, kills clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after robbing four gas stations and killing the store clerk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Decardo Moore, 22, walked into an Exxon gas station on Stage Road in March 2019 demanding money from the store clerk and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
WREG

Man convicted in fatal night club shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Thursday of firing at a crowd in a club parking lot and killing another club patron in 2019, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. A Criminal Court jury convicted 24-year-old Cederick Ivory of first-degree murder, which carries a sentences of life in prison. On the night of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy