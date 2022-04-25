Motorcycle club patrons locked inside during shootout; one injured

This page has been updated to correct the number of incidents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a gunman responsible for shooting a woman outside a motorcycle club in the airport area overnight Monday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot next to the High Rollers Motorcycle Club on Winchester near Tchulahoma. Officers were seen placing over 50 evidence markers on the ground next to a blue car riddled with bullet holes

One woman described the horrifying moments, saying organizers locked patrons inside the building once they realized a shootout was taking place outside their doors.

“We couldn’t go out the door. They had locked us in and when we finally did come out, whoever was shooting was gone,” the woman said.

Police say a woman was hit and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. At least two other vehicles were hit in the crossfire.

Officers found the drivers of those vehicles at a gas station about a mile away. Two SUVs at the scene had several bullet holes.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. So far no arrests have been made.

If you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

