Last of the Warm Days. Watch for PM Storms

Erie hit 81 yesterday, and we will get close to 80 again today. Cold front will change that by late afternoon.

As it approaches, some storms will develop. As the winds shift west, much cooler air will arrive. As the storms diminish later this evening, expect the temps to fall into the 40s by daybreak Tuesday. Yes, we may see some wet snow early Wednesday.

