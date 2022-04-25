ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Spring Rains Help Replenish Some Minnesota Lakes

hot967.fm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the rain we’ve been receiving this spring could be helping with the low levels on Minnesota lakes. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay:. “We’ve been whittling...

hot967.fm

AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
Axios Twin Cities

A gusty month: Minnesota's cold spring fuels high winds

Blown away by this month's windy weather? You're not imagining it.The big picture: April is Minnesota's windiest month, and this year, winds are whipping more — and faster — than usual, Sven Sundgaard, a meteorologist with MPR and Bring Me The News, told Axios. The average wind speed for the month so far is about 13 mph, higher than the typical 11 mph.The even bigger gusts: On four days this month, we've hit 50 mph or more without a thunderstorm, Sundgaard said.Why it matters: The conditions aren't exactly conducive to enjoying our "spring" outdoors. But on a more consequential note,...
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
Kat Kountry 105

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Rains Return Thursday, Wet Weekend To Follow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cool and dry Wednesday, precipitation returns to the Twin Cities Thursday, and our unseasonably cool trend continues. There will be a few light showers Wednesday night in southern Minnesota. (credit: CBS) Thursday’s high will be a degree cooler than Wednesday, topping out at 46. Starting Thursday afternoon, scattered showers will move from southwestern to central Minnesota, reaching the metro by the evening. The system will exit out of northern Minnesota early Friday afternoon. It will reach nearly 60 on Friday, but that’s still 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Friday will also be mainly dry, with precipitation and higher wind speeds returning late in the night and sticking around through Sunday evening. Saturday will be the wettest day of the bunch. (credit: CBS) There will be a few rumbles of thunder thrown in with showers the next couple of days, but nothing severe. Monday will be dry, but there are more rain chances next week. Temperatures will stay below average in the 50s through next week.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
KAAL-TV

Minnesota COVID-19 update: Monday

(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of April 25, 2022 on coronavirus in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Total COVID-19 vaccinations administered as of April 21 (cumulative):. Third doses and booster doses administered:. Total Pfizer vaccinations (cumulative):. Total Moderna vaccination (cumulative):. Johnson & Johnson:. Unknown/missing...
Quick Country 96.5

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
Quick Country 96.5

Baby Otter Rescued by Pet Dog In Minnesota Will Make You Smile

If you're looking for a story that will make you smile, how about a dog that just rescued a baby otter from a river here in Minnesota?. Talk about a Land of 10,000 Lakes feel-good story: It has pets, baby animals, a daring water rescue, and it has comes complete with a happy ending, too. As Fox-9's Mary McGuire reported (and shout-out to Mary, who once worked here in Rochester at Fox-47!) Saturday, this is the story of Gus, the six-year-old Goldendoodle.
AM 1390 KRFO

Kids Bowl Free All Summer at 36 Minnesota Bowling Alleys

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
106.9 KROC

Current Most Popular Travel Destinations for Minnesotans

This spring has been terrible. It's 30 degrees while I'm writing this. That's not ok! I'm over it and so are a lot of other people. I've heard from many that they're hopping on a plane and are going somewhere warm soon, including my parents. So it made me wonder, where are Minnesotans going right now? There have got to be a lot of people desperately searching for somewhere to go that's not Minnesota.
Bring Me The News

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A growing number of Minnesota cities are declaring "No Mow May" and encouraging residents to opt for untidy lawns in efforts to save pollinators. West St. Paul joined the effort last year, and "No Mow May" will be formally observed for the first time this year in Edina, Mendota Heights, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton.
