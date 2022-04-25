ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz in State of the State address calls for unity on budget surplus, fighting crime, funding education

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz in his State of the State address last night (Sun) called on Republicans and Democrats to come together on using the state’s...

Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
Daily Mail

ANOTHER Republican teases possible 2024 challenge to Trump: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson slams ex-president’s 2020 fraud claims as an ‘unnecessary distraction’ and says he wants to lead GOP in a ’new direction'

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Sunday became the latest Republican to publicly toy with the idea of running for president in 2024 -- potentially setting up a fierce battle within the GOP if Donald Trump attempts another White House bid. 'I’m not ruling it out. That’s something that is a...
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
