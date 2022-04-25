ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sen Smith: MN better prepared for bird flu now than in 2015

hot967.fm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCases of avian flu continue to impact Minnesota poultry production. U-S Senator Tina Smith says even though the state...

hot967.fm

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Government
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Center Square

Prices soar as avian flu hits 1-in-10 egg-laying hens nationwide

(The Center Square) – Egg prices increased dramatically in April, due in part to the avian flu, and industry sources don’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows approximately 24.8 million egg-laying hens were affected by the flu, which typically requires destruction of the birds, since February.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
KARE 11

Veterans expect action at Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Two more bird flu outbreaks on Pennsylvania egg farms

In less than three months, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has killed more than 31 million birds, mostly chickens and turkeys, in domestic flocks from the Atlantic coast into the Rockies, according to USDA data released Sunday. Officials said bird flu was identified on two additional egg farms in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, with a combined 2 million hens.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Bird Migration#Birds#Avian Flu#U S
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Could a highly pathogenic bird flu lead to an outbreak in 2022?

Avian influenza, also known as "bird flu," is a contagious viral infection that can infect a variety of food-producing birds, pet birds, and wild birds. And with recent outbreaks of the disease in the United States, Canada, and China, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIv), H5N1, is becoming a global issue, as it has the potential to significantly handicap poultry production.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy