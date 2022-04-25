ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Commission on Judicial Selection Opens Application Process for Vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 3 days ago

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District. This...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Blue Earth County, MN
Government
County
Blue Earth County, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

MVAC programs help with water and electrical bills

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule protection ends this Saturday, the Minnesota Valley Action Council is reminding members of the community of all of the programs that could help you with some of your bills. The council has an energy assistance program to assist in paying...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judicial System#Retirement
WJON

DNR Looking to Build More Shooting Ranges

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to help build new shooting ranges statewide. Due to shooting sports becoming more popular, the DNR admits it’s becoming more difficult to find time on shooting ranges. As a result, the Minnesota Legislature has allocated $125,000 for a grant program to help fund shooting ranges statewide.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

MnDOT Seeking Input for a Highway 10 Corridor Study

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking input for a Highway 10 corridor study. The study will look at Highway 10 from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud to Highway 24 in Clear Lake. It will identify future safety and access needs. There is a pop-up event...
MinnPost

Minnesota Poverty Report released: Findings show need for immediate policy changes

The Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP), in partnership with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, released a report on poverty in Minnesota. This report sheds light on Minnesota’s poverty disparities. For many Minnesotans, particularly African-American and Native American families, federal benefits programs and income are not enough to cover the costs of their basic needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A growing number of Minnesota cities are declaring "No Mow May" and encouraging residents to opt for untidy lawns in efforts to save pollinators. West St. Paul joined the effort last year, and "No Mow May" will be formally observed for the first time this year in Edina, Mendota Heights, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy