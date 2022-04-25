ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Senate to vote on Republicans’ public safety package, much different than Democrats’ plan

Cover picture for the articleFunding for more police officers and tougher penalties for serious crimes — the focus of Republicans’ public safety bill that’s up for a vote today (11am start) in the GOP-controlled...

Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota candidate attends endorsement convention while in labor

Two Minnesota politicians from opposite sides of the aisle shed light over the weekend on the challenges moms still face at the Capitol and on the campaign trail. Why it matters: Political systems and traditions that fail to support working mothers (and fathers) remain a barrier to getting more women to run for — and keep serving in — elected office.What happened: On Saturday, former DFL state Rep. Erin Maye Quade addressed supporters through contractions after going into labor hours before the in-person endorsing convention for a suburban Senate seat. Maye Quade withdrew after trailing rival Justin Emmerich in the...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
Axios Twin Cities

"Linked" issues remain a sticking point in Minnesota unemployment fund fix

A fight over "linked" issues lingers as the Minnesota Legislature scrambles to reach a deal to roll back higher taxes for businesses by a weekend filing deadline. What's new: The DFL-controlled House approved a bill Monday night appropriating $2.7 billion to replenish the state's deeply indebted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. That's progress: After weeks of gridlock, both chambers now agree on how much to spend on the fix. Yes, but: The House bill also earmarks $1 billion for frontline worker bonuses and includes language ensuring hourly school workers are eligible for unemployment during the summer months. The catch: Republican leaders...
