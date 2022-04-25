DFL, GOP To Debate Contrasting Public Safety Plans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO