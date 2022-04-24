ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanditon Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

By Stuti Gokhale
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the season 2 finale of the period drama TV series ‘Sanditon,’ Charlotte and her friends make crucial decisions that determine their future paths. Though Alison prepares to leave for Wellington, she secretly hopes that Captain Fraser would gather the courage and convince her to stay. Georgiana on the other hand...

Decider.com

‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Why Doesn’t Charlotte Marry Colbourne? Is Lockhart Evil? Did Lennox Love Charlotte?

Sanditon Season 2 on Masterpiece on PBS ends with our girl Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) announcing her engagement, but it’s no cause for celebration. Instead of having a happily ever after with her new love, Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Charlotte is engaged to farmer Ralph Starling (Cai Bridgen). While Ralph looks nice and all, it’s clear Charlotte has once again been stymied in love. And she isn’t the only one! Alexander Colbourne has fled Sanditon, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) has discovered her beau is a con artist, and Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) has had to own up to (some) of...
Collider

Ben Lloyd-Hughes & Tom Weston-Jones on 'Sanditon' Season 2 Finale and the History Between Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Sanditon.]The second season of Sanditon, which airs in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, brought several gasp-worthy moments, especially when it came to romance and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). While one potential suitor proved to be less than he’d built himself up to be, the other was too afraid to voice his true feelings, but thankfully there will be a third season for it to get sorted.
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
Daily Mail

Tuppence Middleton is pregnant! Actress unveils her blossoming bump in a gorgeous black gown as she attends the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere with Måns Mårlind

Tuppence Middleton is pregnant with her first child. The actress, 35, unveiled her blossoming bump for the first time on Monday night as she attended the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere at Leicester Square's Cineworld with director Måns Mårlind, 52. Beaming for the cameras on the red...
Variety

‘A Very British Scandal’ Only Begins to Tease One of the Most Shocking Divorces in British History: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Long before Britney Spears or Pamela Anderson, there was Margaret Whigham, the 1930s British socialite more famously known as the Duchess of Argyll. The only child in a wealthy Scottish family, Margaret’s beauty, fashion sense and string of high-profile romances made her constant tabloid fodder. But it was her extremely public 1963 divorce from Ian Campbell, the Duke of Argyll, that forever tainted her name with the general public. That “divorce of the century” serves as the story at the heart of Prime Video’s three-part limited project, “A Very British Scandal.” The drama —...
Vogue

Pregnant Tuppence Middleton Delivers “A New Take On Old Hollywood Glamour” In Valentino At The Downton Premiere

The black Valentino dress Tuppence Middleton wore to the London premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era might look exquisitely simple, but the off-the-shoulder crepe couture design made the pregnant actor feel invincible. The timeless look – “a new take on old Hollywood glamour,” says Middleton – is in keeping with the star’s polished gothic style, which she has been honing with the help of her stylist Holly White, and the romance surrounding the much-loved period drama.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star reveals Matthew Goode's character's fate ahead of sequel release

Downton Abbey: A New Era star Hugh Dancy has revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming sequel including the fate of Matthew Goode's character, Henry Talbot, who has been noticeably absent in recent promotional material for the highly-anticipated movie. The actor, who is set to portray a film maker named...
Daily Mail

Jenni Falconer stands out from the crowd in a vibrant pink midi dress as she steps on to the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

Jenni Falconer stood out from the crowd in a vibrant ensemble as she stepped on to the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: A New Era world premiere on Monday night. The television presenter, 46, showcased her bold style in a vibrant Roksanda pink midi dress, teamed with blue Gianvito Rossi heels, as she arrived at Cineworld in Leicester Square.
theplaylist.net

‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Review: Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones Star In Dustin Lance Black’s Mormon Detective Thriller

FX/Hulu’s big play for Emmy glory in this incredibly crowded season is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s excellent 2003 book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” a historical analysis of the history of Mormonism in this country framed alongside a dissection of a brutal murder case from 1984 in the state of Utah. While the book had the context of the history of the origin of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and how it got twisted into the mindset of the fundamentalist sect of Mormonism that pushed Ron and Dan Lafferty to commit brutal murder, the show feels at the beginning like it wants badly to be more “True Detective” and less Ken Burns, improving in the third and fourth episodes as it becomes more about a broken community than a specific murder. Still, it’s a program that sometimes gets lost between its ideas—awkwardly jamming flashbacks to the foundation of this faith into a story that feels like it desperately wants to be an edgy crime drama. Luckily, a stellar ensemble holds the project together, but it’s also yet another one of those multi-episode series that takes what could have been a brilliant 120-minute movie and stretches it into a season. It’s becoming an epidemic.
People

Thandiwe Newton Praises Her Magic Mike 3 Replacement Salma Hayek: 'I Love You'

Thandiwe Newton is raving about her Magic Mike replacement Salma Hayek. On Monday, Newton, 49, praised Hayek for her role in Beatriz at Dinner. The film, released in 2017, follows Hayek's character, a holistic medical practitioner, as she attends her wealthy client's dinner party when her car breaks down. Newton...
Harper's Bazaar

The best-dressed guests from the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

The best dressed from the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere The best dressed from the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere. Downton Abbey is known for its glamorous costumes, so it came as no surprise that last night's London film premiere was a very elegant affair. At the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere in Leicester Square, we were treated to some stylish looks on the red carpet, from Michelle Dockery in shimmering Valentino, to Laura Haddock in a delicate feathered Miu Miu design, and Claire Danes in a lace Prada look.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Variety

Netflix Acquires YA Romance ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,’ Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has acquired global rights to the YA romance “The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. The film adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s popular novel by the same name was financed and produced by ACE Entertainment, the producers of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movies. Richardson (“Unpregnant”) and Hardy (“6 Underground”) star in the movie as Hadley and Oliver, two strangers who begin to fall for each other on a flight from New York to London. But, as the official logline explains, “Is it...
thecinemaholic.com

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the third episode of ‘Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie‘ titled ‘Misfortune, Followed by Sunshine,’ the titular protagonist goes out on a movie date with her boyfriend, Izumi. Both of them are nervous about the big day and try to do their best to make it a better date for each other. Unfortunately, misfortune continues to follow Izumi, but their date ends on a happy note after Shikimori spends some time with her boyfriend’s parents. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
