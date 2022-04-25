ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unseasonably cool start to our last week of April

By John Harris
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mostly cloudy and chilly start from this morning with lows in the 30’s and low 40’s, will give way to sunshine, light north winds, and highs in the 60’s...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Austin

Slow-moving cold front brings much needed rain to Central Texas

A slow-moving cold front has moved through Austin with rain and storms developing in its wake just after sunrise Monday. This is kicking off a full 24 hours of rain and storm chances, our highest coverage of rain of the spring season so far. Outside of a rowdy storm or two, this is fantastic news in what has been our 6th driest April in Austin's history thus far.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Breezy, cold overnight with warmup ahead of weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be breezy and cold overnight, but to expect a warmup over the weekend. THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and cool. Highs again in the mid to low 50s. Wind gusts 20 to 40 mph. Lows around 38. FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy and a touch...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

From scattered thunderstorms to summertime heat, and wildfire threats

Hello everyone! Widely scattered thunderstorms continue to move eastward across the Panhandles.  A few of the storms that form could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and brief heavy downpours.  The tornado threat is very low for this evening.  Of course, always watch out for lightning!  The thunderstorms should exit […]
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

4/24/2022: Warm front got thru…. lets go for another….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge Allergy issues for sure today…. and the rest of the week….. There’s the warm front slowly pushing thru…. into the warm sector we go tonight – Monday…. cold front brings showers Monday night – Tuesday…. upper-level feature heads this way for Wednesday into next weekend…. The Futurecast […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy