SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released a statement on Sunday after photos circulated across social media showing a large amount of fish dead in the Concho River. "We are aware of the fish kill occurring on the Concho River in San Angelo," stated the Inland Fisheries San Angelo District on their Facebook. "At this time we believe low dissolved oxygen levels are the cause."

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO