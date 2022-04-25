Holyoke fire crews put out vacant apartment fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at 27-29 Cabot Street in Holyoke Sunday night.Avoiding brush fires during open burning season
People passing the vacant apartment building called in the fire around 8 Sunday night. The building is known to often be inhabited by the homeless.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
