Holyoke fire crews put out vacant apartment fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at 27-29 Cabot Street in Holyoke Sunday night.

People passing the vacant apartment building called in the fire around 8 Sunday night. The building is known to often be inhabited by the homeless.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

