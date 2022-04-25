ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke fire crews put out vacant apartment fire

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at 27-29 Cabot Street in Holyoke Sunday night.

People passing the vacant apartment building called in the fire around 8 Sunday night. The building is known to often be inhabited by the homeless.

    Holyoke Fire Department
    Holyoke Fire Department
    Holyoke Fire Department

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

