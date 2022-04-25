ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OSU studies: Proposed Ohio abortion restrictions could put care out of reach

By Susan Tebben
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXumV_0fJGkXGQ00

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

Two studies released by The Ohio State University researchers show a pessimistic “best case” scenario for access to abortion in the state, if proposed restrictions are put into place.

While the recently released research criticizes existing and proposed anti-abortion legislation, they also say the state’s restrictions aren’t stopping abortion, just pushing it across state borders in many cases.

The studies both observed the distance patients would need to travel to obtain care from Ohio’s abortion clinics, with one finding that under the best case scenario, meaning surrounding states to Ohio also offer care, the distance for abortion care for 62 of Ohio’s counties was at least 115 miles, and at most, 279 miles, in February of this year.

In the worst-case scenario, patients in Ohio, 85 counties were an average of 264 miles from an abortion care facility.

The study, done by researchers Payal Chakraborty, Stef Murawsky, Mikaela Smith, Michelle McGowan, Alison Norris and Danielle Bessett, appeared in the April edition of the journal Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health.

“The implementation of existing abortion restrictions has coincided with facility closures, increased wait time, and differences in care offerings, creating barriers to care, including long travel distances for abortion seekers,” the study concluded.

The existing abortion restrictions include state laws that dictate how care is provided, such as the 24-hour waiting period required before an abortion procedure can be conducted and viability verification.

Other laws are also being considered, like “trigger” abortion bans that would take effect if the federal Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide is overturned. Other legislation restricting abortion-related practices or physicians who can be affiliated with abortion clinics have been passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, but remain snarled in court battles .

The U.S Supreme Court is set to decide a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could decide whether Roe v. Wade stays in place, or whether states will have the authority to change abortion regulation as they each see fit.

A second study, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, used federal data from 2017 to identify the number of patients leaving states for abortion care.

Researchers Norris, Smith, Chakraborty and Bessett joined Elaina Johns-Wolfe, Jenny Higgins and Zoe Muzyczka in showing that an average of 8% of patients were going out of state for their abortion care. In Ohio in 2017, that amounted to 5.8% of abortions, or more than 1,100 residents seeking care in surrounding states.

The studies also made note of other variables to abortion care that come from a lack of resources, such as money and transportation, that couldn’t be factored into their numbers.

“Finally, because patient counts represent those individuals seeking an abortion who were able to obtain care at a facility, this analysis entirely misses those who traveled for care but were not able to receive it, or those who would have traveled but did not have the resources to reach a facility,” the study in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas stated.

The study in Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health suggested that legislation in Ohio “would force all Ohioans into this reality, one which compounds the burden for those who already experience the most inequities in access to healthcare.”

Comments / 11

Linda Relyea-Dodig
2d ago

If you want to adopt all these unwanted fetuses than you have the right to speak. Just another blow to control a woman’s right to no medical care by men . Most men now don’t want to support the product of their sexual behavior which makes these children a ward of the state. States need to do more to control the men’s behavior than punishing the women into oblivion!

Reply(4)
6
Related
thecentersquare.com

Ohio recreational marijuana proposal moves forward

(The Center Square) – A grassroots organization trying to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio took another step forward when two state lawmakers introduced the group’s proposed legislation. If the General Assembly fails to act and pass the language within a four-month deadline outlined by the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill encourages use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Laws#Health Care#Osu#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#The Ohio State University
WTRF- 7News

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal. The girl’s father, Scott Macre, 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 126

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For years, school districts have been able to go to the courts and fight for more tax dollars when they felt property values were too low. Ultimately, those decisions could affect the property taxes you and the businesses around you payout each year. But this week,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How JD Vance went from ‘never-Trump guy’ to his Ohio GOP Senate pick

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three weeks before Donald Trump was elected president, TV interviewer Charlie Rose asked JD Vance, a venture capitalist and upstart author, what he thought of the billionaire’s campaign. “I’m a never-Trump guy,” Vance told Rose. “I never liked him.” But more than five years later as Ohio’s crowded Republican U.S. Senate […]
DELAWARE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NBC4 Columbus

Lawmakers debate bill to ban abortion in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill that would ban most abortions in Ohio, with no exceptions for rape or incest, was on the table Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse. Representatives held their first hearing on House Bill 598 – the Human Life Protection Act. It would outlaw abortions in Ohio contingent upon any Supreme Court […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Ohio will give $2K to college dropouts who re-enroll

Former Ohio college students have an assured incentive to re-enroll and finish their degrees under a sweeping new higher education bill that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law. Driving the news: The measure makes permanent a "second chance" program, piloted last year, that awards one-time $2,000 state grants to...
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy