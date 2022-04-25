ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

General Motors hosting 3-day career fair this week at Factory Zero

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOiH9_0fJGkMnf00

General Motors is hosting a three-day career fair for jobs at the Factory Zero plant in Detroit and Hamtramck.

The automaker said they are hiring for skilled trade roles and subsystem team members at the plant.

It's happening Monday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday is for skilled trades, Wednesday is for subsystem team members and Tuesday is for both positions.

People are encouraged to apply in person at 2500 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

GM looking to hire hundreds at Detroit EV factory during job fair

General Motors needs workers at its most modern factory in North America. The automaker is looking to hire hundreds at Factory ZERO, the plant that straddles Detroit and Hamtramck. It is where GM is assembling the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup and, later this year, will start building more EVs. On Monday, GM started a job fair hoping to improve its odds at winning...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Hamtramck, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
CBS DFW

GM to offer electric Corvette as early as 2023

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market.President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on April 25 that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. More details on the vehicles are expected to be provided at a later date.Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car's fan base. Last August President Joe Biden even discussed how he'd...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins

Today marks a momentous occasion for the Ford Motor Company. After entering pre-production earlier this year, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now entered full scale production at Ford's Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan. "Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric...
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Axios

Corvette goes electric: GM turns sports car into EV

The Corvette roar is turning into a purr. Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain. GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include...
CARS
Fox News

Ford CEO Jim Farley reconfirms next generation electric truck coming in 2025

The Ford F-150 Lightning officially entered production on Tuesday, but Ford is already working on the next version of its full-size electric pickup. Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an event celebrating the manufacturing milestone that "we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one."
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum With Blackwing Engine And Super Cruise For Sale

A rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with the optional Blackwing V8 engine has appeared for sale at a GM dealership in Florida. This appealing full-size luxury sedan is one of a small number of 2019 model-year Cadillac CT6 Platinum models that left the GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant equipped with the optional twin-turbocharged 4.2L V8 LTA engine. This dual overhead camshaft eight-cylinder was factory rated at 500 horsepower and 574 pound-feet of torque in the CT6 Platinum, sending power to all four wheels via a GM 10-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. This motor came standard in the 2019 and 2020 model-year Cadillac CT6-V, as well, producing 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in that application.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
1470 WFNT

Detroit’s Greektown Casino Changing Its Name Starting in May

Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel will be no longer starting on May 1, 2022. The casino itself isn't going away, just the name. The casino will now be part of a national brand. Greektown Casino-Hotel will be changing its name to Hollywood Casino. According to The Detroit News, its operator Penn National Gaming announced Monday, promising a rebranding that will accompany a $30 million renovation of the hotel and other upgrades to the popular venue.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look

This Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in the late 1800s for James Burns, the first owner of the Detroit Tigers. Burns owned the Tigers for one season, from 1901-1902. During that time, Detroit's ordinance banned baseball on Sundays, so Burns built his own private park so the Tigers would be able to play. He sold the team in 1902 and a few years later, he served as Wayne County sheriff.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

The winners, losers and ones to watch in Detroit's grocery wars

Kroger beat Meijer for most popular Southeast Michigan grocery store. Driving the news: The Cincinnati-based grocer with 82 stores in the region (but none in Detroit) had nearly a third of local market share in 2021, trumping Meijer's 40 locations, according to data compiled by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

4/26/22: American Black Journal – The Black Catholic Church in Detroit

“American Black Journal” continues its series The Black Church in Detroit with an examination of the impacts and contributions Black Catholics and parishes have made in Detroit. Host Stephen Henderson and producer AJ Walker will explore the history of the Black Catholic Church, its support during the civil rights movements and its focus on equal rights and racial justice.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy