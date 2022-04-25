ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Coronation Street SPOILER: Toyah is kidnapped in her wedding dress by Abi to stop her marrying love rat Imran and gaining custody of baby Alfie

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Coronation Street's Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) will see her wedding to Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) thrown into chaos as she is kidnapped by Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) in upcoming episodes.

Last week saw Toyah take Imran back after discovering her had cheated on her with Abi in a drunken one-night stand.

The couple decided to give their relationship another go and even got engaged, despite Imran having fathered a baby with Abi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpU9z_0fJGk8Wk00
Uh oh! Coronation Street's Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) will see her wedding to Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) thrown into chaos as she is kidnapped by Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) in upcoming episodes

Now new behind-the-scenes photos show Toyah looking stunning in her wedding dress on her way to marry the love rat.

However, the proceedings are derailed as her wedding car turns out to be driven by Abi, who wants to prevent the wedding and scupper the couple's chances of adopting her baby, Alfie.

Viewers will have to wait to see whether Toyah and Imran will make it up the aisle, or if Abi's interference will prevent them from tying the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIJLn_0fJGk8Wk00
Bride: Last week saw Toyah take Imran back after discovering her had cheated on her with Abi in a drunken one-night stand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTjPk_0fJGk8Wk00
Trying again: The couple decided to give their relationship another go and even got engaged, despite Imran (pictured) having fathered a baby with Abi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCgUQ_0fJGk8Wk00
Going up the aisle: Now new behind-the-scenes photos show Toyah looking stunning in her wedding dress on her way to marry the love rat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WarxW_0fJGk8Wk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrjpM_0fJGk8Wk00
Stunning: Toyah looked lovely with her honey-coloured tresses curled and pinned up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXx56_0fJGk8Wk00
Flawless: She sported a natural palette of makeup and and clutched a bouquet of flowers

Previously discussing her character's storyline, Sally suggested Abi wants look after her baby without Imran.

Speaking to Digital Spy: 'I think in an ideal world, she'd love that. She'd love it to just be her and Alfie. They could start afresh.'

'She could prove to herself that she can be a good mum and provide a loving, safe environment – and right a lot of wrongs through doing that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7neZ_0fJGk8Wk00
Disaster: However, the proceedings are derailed as her wedding car turns out to be driven by Abi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrtg4_0fJGk8Wk00
Ulterior motives: Abi wants to prevent the wedding and scupper the couple's chances of adopting her baby, Alfie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Bn8b_0fJGk8Wk00
Wait and see: Viewers will have to wait to see whether Toyah and Imran will make it up the aisle, or if Abi's interference will prevent them from tying the knot

The new images come as Charlie is set to leave the soap later this year, with his exit storyline yet to be revealed.

The actor - who arrived on the cobbles in 2017 - spoke about his character to Manchester Evening News saying: 'I think he’s far more selfish than he would let on.

'I think he represents himself as heroic and wants to be seen as heroic – but I don’t think anything he does, really, is selfless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABWwu_0fJGk8Wk00
Rekindled romance: Toyah took Imran back despite his cheating ways 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiUWf_0fJGk8Wk00
Big day: On what should be the biggest day of her life, Toyah will see her wedding plans derailed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwRB3_0fJGk8Wk00
Custody battle: Previously discussing her character's storyline, Sally suggested Abi wants look after her baby without Imran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZk8X_0fJGk8Wk00
Single parent: Speaking to Digital Spy: 'I think in an ideal world, she'd love that. She'd love it to just be her and Alfie. They could start afresh'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IS7J_0fJGk8Wk00
Break: The actresses chatted together between scenes, leaving the drama on screen

'He’s shown that when he has done wrong to the people that he professes to love and be closest to, he does everything he can to avoid responsibility.'

In March The Sun reported that Charlie had 'loved his time on the soap' but he believes that now 'the time is right to try new things.'

A source said he will 'cherish' the time he has spent on the cobbles but he is 'hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there.'

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYpOu_0fJGk8Wk00
Drama: Viewers will not yet find out whether Toyah will escape Abi's clutches in time to get married

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Married civil servant accused of trying to make his mistress miscarry by lacing her drink with abortion pills tells court he poured them down the sink after she said she wanted to keep baby

A married civil servant accused of lacing his pregant mistress' drink with abortion pills only dissolved them in orange juice in order to pour them away, a court has heard. Home Office worker Darren Burke, 43, told Isleworth Crown Court he took the method to dispose of the pills because he was worried about the safety of his mistress' child and dog once she told him she wanted to keep the baby.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy