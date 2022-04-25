Coronation Street SPOILER: Toyah is kidnapped in her wedding dress by Abi to stop her marrying love rat Imran and gaining custody of baby Alfie

Coronation Street's Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) will see her wedding to Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) thrown into chaos as she is kidnapped by Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) in upcoming episodes.

Last week saw Toyah take Imran back after discovering her had cheated on her with Abi in a drunken one-night stand.

The couple decided to give their relationship another go and even got engaged, despite Imran having fathered a baby with Abi.

Now new behind-the-scenes photos show Toyah looking stunning in her wedding dress on her way to marry the love rat.

However, the proceedings are derailed as her wedding car turns out to be driven by Abi, who wants to prevent the wedding and scupper the couple's chances of adopting her baby, Alfie.

Viewers will have to wait to see whether Toyah and Imran will make it up the aisle, or if Abi's interference will prevent them from tying the knot.

Previously discussing her character's storyline, Sally suggested Abi wants look after her baby without Imran.

Speaking to Digital Spy: 'I think in an ideal world, she'd love that. She'd love it to just be her and Alfie. They could start afresh.'

'She could prove to herself that she can be a good mum and provide a loving, safe environment – and right a lot of wrongs through doing that.'

The new images come as Charlie is set to leave the soap later this year, with his exit storyline yet to be revealed.

The actor - who arrived on the cobbles in 2017 - spoke about his character to Manchester Evening News saying: 'I think he’s far more selfish than he would let on.

'I think he represents himself as heroic and wants to be seen as heroic – but I don’t think anything he does, really, is selfless.

'He’s shown that when he has done wrong to the people that he professes to love and be closest to, he does everything he can to avoid responsibility.'

In March The Sun reported that Charlie had 'loved his time on the soap' but he believes that now 'the time is right to try new things.'

A source said he will 'cherish' the time he has spent on the cobbles but he is 'hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there.'

