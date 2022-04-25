ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My wife’s mum fat-shamed my 10-year-old stepdaughter and made her cry – somehow I’M in the wrong for my response

By Sarah Bull
 3 days ago
A MAN was left fuming after his wife's mum reduced his 10-year-old stepdaughter to tears by fat-shaming her.

The stepdad took to Reddit's Am I the Asshole? forum to question whether or not he was in the wrong after he'd "exploded" at his step mother-in-law on the phone.

Explaining that the 10-year-old and her six-year-old sister, who is biologically his daughter, often spend the weekends at their grandparents' house, he added that he'd started noticing the older girl had been "quiet" when he picked them up, but "wouldn’t tell me what was wrong".

"This afternoon she was emotional when she got in my truck, I could tell she had been crying," he continued.

"Finally after some prying she told me her grandmother is being rude to her.

"She explained how she is forbidding her any treats, making comments about her body.

"She’s only allowed vegetables and chicken.

"But gives the 6 y/o whatever she wants while saying to the 10 y/o, 'When you lose weight, you can enjoy these things in moderation.'"

The situation escalated when the 10-year-old snuck a doughnut into her room but was caught by her grandmother "shoving it behind the bed after taking a bite".

"She flipped her lid on her for sneaking food and making a mess," he added.

"I was so livid, I left the kids in the truck, called her from the parking lot and ripped into her.

"I will admit, I was p**sed and was aggressive with my tone and words.

"Grandmother’s only response was she has to take matters into her own hands because I as the ‘stepfather’ do not care about her granddaughter’s health."

He then took the girls to the supermarket to go grocery shopping, and bought each of them a gift "just because and to take the 10 y/o’s mind off things".

"When we got home, my wife was very upset about how I spoke to her mother," he wrote.

When he told his wife what her mum had done, and showed her the toys he'd bought, she told him that he'd been "rewarding bad behaviour because she (10 y/o) did disobey my mom’s rule about only eating healthy foods while at her house".

"Ummm…what?" he added.

"What she did was traumatising to our child."

Following the situation, he said that he didn't want the girls staying unsupervised at their grandparents' house anymore.

"My wife said that was totally unreasonable and I needed to apologise to her mother for my ‘explosive’ behaviour over the phone," he concluded.

"I’m man enough to apologise for my tone, but not the plan of action to protect the child."

The majority of people in the comments section agreed that the man hadn't been in the wrong with his behaviour.

"That little girl is lucky to have you," one wrote.

"Her mother and grandmother are only going to succeed in giving that child body issues and an eating disorder if they keep this up."

"Grandma could have led daughter into a life of insecurity and body shame," another added.

"Good on you for protecting her. Wife needs to realise children are the priority."

"This is a hill to die on," a third weighed in.

"No unsupervised visits because it will only get worse and more damaging as your daughters get older."

