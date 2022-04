Teladoc Health Inc TDOC posted a Q1 EPS loss of $(41.58) compared to $(1.31) a year ago. Q1 EPS loss included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $(41.11), stock-based compensation expense of $(0.38), and amortization of acquired intangibles of $(0.31) per share. Adjusted gross margin decreased to 66.9% from 67.8%...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO