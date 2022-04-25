Chicago holding vaccine clinics for World Immunization Week

Chicago is holding vaccination events across the city Monday for World Immunization Week.

The global public health campaign started in 2012 to recognize the importance of vaccines for a variety of diseases.

The clinics in Chicago are offering vaccines for COVID as well as for flu, HPV and childhood vaccinations.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.

Monday, April 25

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

Tuesday, April 26

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

- Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-New Covenant Church, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

-Albany Park Library, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Morgan Park, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-Phalanx Family Services / Roseland Community Hospital Clinic, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Urban Community Center, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-Rohingya Cultural Center, 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Garfield Community Service Center, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-Atlas Senior Center, 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

-Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation World Immunization Week Clinic, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Riverdale TCA Health, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

-Brook Church, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

-Northside Resource Day, 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.