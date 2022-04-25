ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago holding vaccine clinics for World Immunization Week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EjBP_0fJGiQ9l00 Chicago is holding vaccination events across the city Monday for World Immunization Week.

The global public health campaign started in 2012 to recognize the importance of vaccines for a variety of diseases.

The clinics in Chicago are offering vaccines for COVID as well as for flu, HPV and childhood vaccinations.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar. .

Monday, April 25

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

Tuesday, April 26

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

- Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-New Covenant Church, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

-Albany Park Library, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Morgan Park, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-Phalanx Family Services / Roseland Community Hospital Clinic, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Urban Community Center, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-Rohingya Cultural Center, 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Garfield Community Service Center, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)

-Atlas Senior Center, 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

-Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation World Immunization Week Clinic, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)

-Riverdale TCA Health, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

-Brook Church, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

-Northside Resource Day, 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

ABC 7 Chicago

