EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that on April 20 at about 2:12 a.m., an EPD officer by the name of Helfert was dispatched to a local hospital to help another EPD officer, by the name of Harter, with an arrest. Police say that Officer Helfert spoke to Officer Harter, and […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO