Monticello, KY

80 Acre Woods fire Reported Saturday

By Eric Criswell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters responded to a woods fire off of East Highway 92 today. Firefighters spent over 9 hours on the scene battling the 80-acre blaze and...

WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woods, KY
Monticello, KY
Wayne County, KY
WKYT 27

Juvenile shot in Lexington, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police told us officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to 3300 Spangler Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When they got there, they found a male juvenile who was shot. The victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Josh Frasier

Fire Department Rules on Condemning A House

The quick answer is no, the fire department cannot condemn a house. However, the fire marshall has the power to and the department can recommend to the city that the house be condemned if it feels that the structure poses a safety hazard. The decision to actually condemn the property is up to the city, and is typically only done in cases where the structural integrity of the house has been severely compromised. For example, if a house has been damaged by a fire or severe weather, it may be condemned in order to prevent further harm to people or property. In some cases, a home may also be condemned if it is found to have significant code violations that make it uninhabitable. So while the fire department cannot technically condemn a house, it can play an important role in recommending that action be taken.
WTVQ

Woman accused of intentionally setting fire that destroyed a camper

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a camper and caused minor heat damage to a neighboring home, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters say they were called to a camper fire in the 200 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Investigation after fiber optic cable theft in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and asking for information involving a theft of a large spool of fiber optic cable. According to deputies, the cable was taken from the mouth of the Cane Fork between Saturday evening and Monday morning. If you have information regarding the theft, contact Sheriff Billy Collett at 606-672-2200.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man identified as crash victim on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Taylorsville Road Saturday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on Taylorsville Road at Houston Boulevard, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSMV

Woman killed in Lebanon crash

A homeowner who lives along Richland Creek says he's frustrated after diesel fuel leaked into the creek behind his home in West Nashville. Suspects charged in deadly Springfield shooting. Franklin officers are recovering after being dragged by car. Petition to veto homeless camping bill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. As...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash

WATCH | Hundreds run the Dom and Dave 5K to honor Lexington students killed in 2021 crash. It’s been nearly a year since Dominic Bilotta and David Cervoni were killed in a crash in Scott County. The teens were students at Lexington Catholic High School and were teammates on the cross-country team.
LEXINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with stolen equipment recovered in Graves County, Ky.

A Caruthersville police officer was injured in a chase that led to a crash. Transportation agencies reevaluating Chester Bridge environmental assessment. Transportation agencies are reevaluating their environmental assessment of the Chester Bridge. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 4/26. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

