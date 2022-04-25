ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, MO

Community raising money for family who lost everything in fire Saturday

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall Change, a bar in Benton Park...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Benton, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WSMV

Lebanon Police find deceased person near Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of the Walmart on 615 South Cumberland Street. According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15 pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.
LEBANON, TN
KMOV

24-year-old shot in BP parking lot, dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning was identified. Officers responded to a call at SLU hospital after the man was dropped off with gunshot wounds. Police later learned the shooting happened at the BP gas station in the 2000 block of North Florissant around 1:42 a.m. when Jeffrey Davis, 24, was shot in the stomach and the chest. He died from his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
5 On Your Side

Couple battling cancer gets treated to huge surprise

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant couple battling cancer had a special day thanks to The December 5th Fund. The husband is battling Stage 4 stomach cancer, while his wife is in remission from uterine cancer. The non-profit provided the family and their friends with breakfast and a behind-the-scenes tour...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Woman dies after driver crashes into utility pole in Hall Street

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crash in North City left a woman dead and another person injured late Sunday night. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Hall Street before 9 p.m. when a 1999 Ford Escort crashed into a utility pole. Witnesses told police a 40-year-old male driver climbed out through a broken windshield and sat on the ground until help arrived. Fire crews then extracted a woman trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Nine people involved in a crash in Jefferson City; seven taken to the hospital for injuries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a crash with injuries on northbound US 54 at MO 179. An investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford E350 encountered traffic congestion, due to another crash ahead. The driver, 55-year-old Teresa L. Miller was driving too The post Nine people involved in a crash in Jefferson City; seven taken to the hospital for injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KFVS12

Hayti Police Dept. seeks community’s help to get surveillance video

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Solving crime could get easier for one heartland police department. That’s what officers in the bootheel hope for, by asking the community to share surveillance video. A lot of times, surveillance cameras see you before you see them, and the Hayti Police Department could benefit...
HAYTI, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy