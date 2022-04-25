ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation: The Best Trading Strategy

By Daniel Martins
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiuFc_0fJGfJgl00

ARK Innovation has performed poorly since the start of 2020, but my proposed trading strategy would have produced cumulative gains of nearly 100% instead. Here’s how.

Famed investor Cathie Wood says that the ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK ) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report is bound to return a whopping 50% per year through 2026 because growth and tech are overdue for a rebound.

Meanwhile, skeptics have argued that weakness in ARKK’s share price has been nothing but a correction of years of irrational exuberance that lasted until early 2021. The current environment of high inflation and rising interest rates should be a drag for aggressive growth investing.

It does not matter which side of the argument you subscribed to. In my view, the best strategy to trade ARKK is largely agnostic to these fundamental questions. Instead, I think that entries and exits in this case should be informed primarily by price action.

The recent selloff that followed a late March “dead cat bounce” in ARK Innovation has only supported this idea, which I will discuss in more detail below.

Figure 1: Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation: The Best Trading Strategy

DAVID SWANSON | Credit: David Swanson—REUTERS

( Read more from Wall Street Memes: Tilray Stock: 3 Catalysts We're Waiting For )

How to trade ARKK

I began talking about how I believe ARKK should be traded back in January 2022.

First, it helps if one has the conviction that, over a long period of time (many years, in fact), growth stocks will eventually find their way north. I think that this is a reasonable assumption, if I am able to look past the immediate headwinds: rising consumer prices and yields, risk of economic slowdown, geopolitical instability, etc.

Next, notice that ARKK has traded very much like a bubble since 2017. The ETF climbed over 500% in the five years that ended in December 2020. Then, from the February 2021 peak, the fund lost a whopping two-thirds of its value in just a bit over 12 months.

This is classic bubble behavior that reminds me of the Japanese stock market of the 1980s and the tech-rich Nasdaq index in the 1990s, during the dot-com mania.

Bubbles are a gift to those who know how to play them. In a recent interview, famed money manager Stan Druckenmiller defended the idea of trading bubbles on the way up, even if the fundamentals do not support the prices — provided that investors step out before the burst.

This is precisely what is behind my idea of owning ARKK, the classic bubble of the 2020s, only when the ETF trades above its 50-day moving average . When share price drops below it, investors should step away to avoid being caught in a downward spiral.

By doing so, an investor can ride bullish and avoid bearish spurts. The approach does not work quite as well for “regular stocks” or ETFs, but usually does in cases when “the herd” pushes prices sharply higher and lower in wave-like fashion.

Below is a graph that shows how ARKK investors would have performed since the start of 2020 if they (1) had simply bought and held the fund vs. (2) had followed a 50-day moving average strategy, as I have proposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8Pif_0fJGfJgl00
Figure 2: ARKK buy-hold vs. 50-day moving average strategy.

DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Notice above how trading ARKK’s 50-day moving average in the past 30 months or so would have resulted in cumulative gains of almost 100% — much better than the buy-and-hold strategy that would have been virtually flat, and even the S&P 500’s returns of 40%.

But wasn’t I wrong in late March?

Those who follow me must have noticed something that could hurt the credibility of my strategy. As recently as March 30, and relying on the same moving average guidelines, I stated that it was time to own ARKK once again .

The ETF traded at $71 per share back then. Over the following three and a half weeks, the fund lost a mind blowing 26% in market value. Didn’t I time that entry terribly?

Yes and no. While the moving average approach would have triggered a buy on March 30, it would have also triggered a sell on April 5. Therefore, the timed strategy would have produced month-to-date losses of only 2% vs. a decline of 20% for the buy-and-hold approach.

Recent price action teaches an important lesson in being diligent at following the trading process. Going forward, I believe that the strategy will continue to work well for ARKK traders who adopt it.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
MemeStockMaven

2 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential In April

Many retail investors have been looking for stocks susceptible to short squeezes. So we’ve dug into some stocks that, thanks to heavy short selling activity, may just be ripe for a squeeze. For a short squeeze to occur, a stock needs to have high short selling activity (a short...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Palantir Stock: Bulls Are Showing Up, Is It Time To Buy?

Software company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is a retail-investor darling that has been cruelly punished since last year. Much of PLTR’s drop can be pinned on the high multiples at which the stock had been trading. Because it’s an aggressive, high-growth stock, recent macroeconomic events have been weighing heavily on Palantir's shares’ performance. Investors have been seeking more conservative positions with less interest rate exposure and moving away from riskier stocks like PLTR. Palantir needs to prove their fundamentals are in order to regain investors' confidence.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes And No#Price Index#Interest Rates#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk#Reuters
MemeStockMaven

Why Mullen Stock Was a Roller Coaster Ride Yesterday

Since the end of February, shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Mullen Automotive (MULN) have plummeted. Year to date, the stock has lost more than 77%. During the April 21 trading session, after an almost 50% drop, Mullen traded higher again. It reached as high as $1.63 in the morning for a quick 15% spike. A few hours later, however, MULN had lost all its gains for the day — and then some.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MemeStockMaven

Robinhood Stock: Should The Free Fall Continue?

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report has had a rough ride since becoming a publicly listed company. Its stock has fallen almost 70%, and this year alone, it has already lost almost 40%. With difficulties in reporting a pace of growth in users and revenues...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Micron Rally Fades, But Here’s Why AMD Stock Suffered Most

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report delivered fiscal Q2 results that impressed at first. However, the bullish knee-jerk reaction gave way to a pullback that sent MU share price below $80 again, the same levels of January 2021. The biggest loser of the week in the chip...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Tilray Stock: 3 Catalysts We're Waiting For

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report is a cannabis market leader in Canada and Europe. However, shares of the company — along with other pot stocks — have been on a losing streak in recent years. This downward trend is due both to fading hopes that...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Meme ETF: Top 5 Meme Stock Bets In April

“Meme mania” showed signs of life in late Q1, when GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report stocks AMC surged by as much as 140% from low to high in a matter of days. Today, Wall...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Why Snap Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report is scheduled to report first-quarter (Q1) earnings on April 21. The social media company is hoping to repeat the stock performance it saw after reporting last quarter's results. Back then, SNAP shares rose nearly 60%. However, even though the company has...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Why Tilray Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report left a good impression on investors when it reported its fiscal third-quarter results before the opening bell April 6. The company reported an earnings-per-share beat and narrowly missed beating revenue expectations. Tilray stock went up by more than 10% in pre-market trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MemeStockMaven

Meta Earnings: Brace Yourself for Another Blow

On April 27, after the market closes, Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report — the company formerly known as Facebook — will release its first-quarter (Q1) results. After the last bloodbath we saw in Meta's stock last quarter, investors short brace themselves for another blow.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Here's Why Nvidia Stock Could Rise Nearly 70%

Down almost 30% year-to-date, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report has been suffering from headwinds mainly in the gaming sector. But the tone among Wall Street experts remains super bullish for the long term. Bank of America analysts recently reinforced their bullishness on Nvidia stock ahead of the recent...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Will Ryan Cohen Give BBBY the "GameStop Treatment"?

Meme stocks are making a comeback. In the last couple of weeks, stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report, AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report have regained the interest of retail investors.
ECONOMY
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
282
Followers
322
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy