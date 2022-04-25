Goodhood Gives Stepney Workers Club’s S-Strike Polka Dot Treatment

Continues to prepare for the warmer days ahead with its next “Sun Club” Dunk Low, this time around presenting the pair in “Henna.”. Like the pack-leading “Sun Club” Dunk and the accompanying Air Force 1, this “Henna” iteration is doused in a summer-ready hue of burnt sunset orange and is fitted with materials that further encourage a warm-weather look. For example, Nike has used white woven thread for the base of the shoe, peaking out on the toe box, mid-panel and heel, while the orange tints tumbled leather, working the mudguard, Swoosh, rear-quarter heel wraparound, eyestay placket, and heel tab, with Nike branding adorning the latter as expected.
Comments / 0