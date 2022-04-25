ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Goodhood Gives Stepney Workers Club’s S-Strike Polka Dot Treatment

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter linking with the likes of Dr. Martens, Folk and, most recently, Sun Buddies, London-based retailer Goodhood returns this season alongside Stepney Workers Club to deliver a tasteful tweak on the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Nike World Headquarters' New Serena Willams Building Is a Designer's Utopia

Since launching its first sneaker in 1972, has innovated on some of the most iconic footwear silhouettes and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in design, fashion, art and music. Recently, it teamed up with digital studio RTFKT to release Cryptokicks, a major step into the web3 space. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it is looking ahead to the next 50 years of innovation with the opening of its newest facility at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon — the one-million-square-foot Serena Williams Building. “This is a catalyst for collaboration and creativity”, said chief design officer John Hoke. “It’s a tribute to Serena Williams and her push as an artist, as an advocate and as an athlete. This is an embodiment of her.”
BEAVERTON, OR
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Python"

Continues to celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary with an exotic rendition of the classic silhouette. Nike is releasing the beloved Air Force 1 Low in another crisp all-white iteration, this time, bringing a wild flare to their latest “White Python” model. The shoes is constructed with a tumbled leather base and feature open mesh tongues and suede python snakeskin texture-like print overlays. The entire shoe sits atop a grey rubber outsole and sail midsole to round out the design. The same grey color is also seen in the lining of the shoe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Sun Club's Dunk Low "Henna" Is Set for a Summer's Golden Hour

Continues to prepare for the warmer days ahead with its next “Sun Club” Dunk Low, this time around presenting the pair in “Henna.”. Like the pack-leading “Sun Club” Dunk and the accompanying Air Force 1, this “Henna” iteration is doused in a summer-ready hue of burnt sunset orange and is fitted with materials that further encourage a warm-weather look. For example, Nike has used white woven thread for the base of the shoe, peaking out on the toe box, mid-panel and heel, while the orange tints tumbled leather, working the mudguard, Swoosh, rear-quarter heel wraparound, eyestay placket, and heel tab, with Nike branding adorning the latter as expected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Yurt#Stepney Workers Club#Agaric Fly
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Is Selling An Actual 'Brick' Designed By Kanye West As Part Of 'It's Almost Dry' Merch

Pusha T has always embraced being deemed a “coke rapper,” but for the rollout of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, the G.O.O.D. music president has gone full force in embracing his persona. On Monday (April 25), King Push took to Instagram to unveil a limited-edition deluxe box set of merch designed by Kanye West himself, but the merch is packaged to look like an actual brick of cocaine.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Clay Shoe Takes Foam Sandals to New Avant-Garde Heights

The London-based concept store UJNG continues to grow its portfolio of niche footwear with its Spring/Summer 2022 delivery from Grounds, presenting the all-new Clay. Following on from last season’s anthropomorphic and bulbous Moopie sneaker, as well as pairs from Tabi Footwear, Eric Payne and YUME YUME, UJNG has gone on to become one of London’s greatest stores to find intriguing footwear styles, and Grounds’ Clay is no exception.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Adds Denim Panels to Its LV Trainer Sneaker

Virgil Abloh‘s vintage basketball sneaker-inspired trainer for has just been released in a new colorway and material. The LV Trainer Sneaker in blue Monogram denim features the customary seven hours of stitching in each pair, golden Louis Vuitton script at the side, and Monogram Flowers on the velcro strap, outsole, and on the mudguard, eyestay, and heel panel in denim material.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Supreme Taps Slick Rick for Its Meissen Hand-Painted Porcelain Mirror Campaign

Supreme has become such a force in the space of streetwear that there’s really no need to put forth much effort on the marketing side of things in order to move products, but the brand does so anyway by occasionally tapping iconic figures for various campaigns. After recently tapping actress Julia Fox for its SS22 Campaign by Harmony Korine, the NY-based label has now linked up with Slick Rick to help promote its forthcoming Meissen hand-painted porcelain mirror.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Unveils New ISPA Link and Nike ISPA Link Axis Models

The effects of climate change are being felt across nearly every industry under the sun, one being sports and sportswear products as it alters the way athletes train and perform in various conditions. As a result,. has been challenged with taking on more circular design principles in order to produce...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

AMBUSH Drops SS22 Statement Accessories

Following last year’s first reveal and this year’s campaign of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, AMBUSH is dropping the season’s ready-to-wear on HBX, comprising staple silhouettes and statement accessories. Leading the lineup are three styles of T-shirts in a monochrome palette, including the Waist Pocket T-shirt that can...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Joe Freshgoods Provides Another Look at His New Balance 9060 "Inside Voices" Collab

After handling business on the creative direction side of the recent New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us Collection,” Joe Freshgoods is ready to divert our attention back to his own collaborations with the brand. Since earlier in 2022, the Chicago-born designer has been dropping hints for his 9060 “Inside Voices” collaboration, but now he’s finally given us a more clear snapshot of what the colorways will look like.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy