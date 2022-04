Dodgers: -1.5 (-130) Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+110) 9 (Over: -125/Under: +105) The question for every Dodgers’ game this season isn’t whether or not they're are going to win, but rather how much will they win by. Los Angeles is covering at an insane 75% rate this season. The Dodgers have covered the run line in every game they’ve won this season, and I expect them to get a win tonight.

