ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvAjU_0fJGeIuf00
Hamburg Emergency Medical Services, Inc. Photo Credit: Hamburg Emergency Medical Services, Inc. Facebook

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.

She was not wearing a helmet, authorities said. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

Raydell Rothenberger-Stufflet
2d ago

Now is not the time to point fingers , this family just lost a loved one . Regardless of the fact kids will be kids you can tell them not to do something and unfortunately it happens it doesn’t mean no one care or could have cared less where she went or was it was an unfortunate accident. Let the parents grieve before you judge them think bout that

Reply
4
Gunner1226
2d ago

wow, 13 yo riding on the side of the road with no helmet. that poor girl, I'm so sorry she didn't have anyone care enough to know where she was riding or allowed her to ride along a road with no protective gear. I'm so sorry your life was cut short angel, due to lack of people caring and knowing where and what you were doing. someone should be charged in this poor girls death

Reply(2)
4
Destinie Billman
2d ago

I used to go to hamburg may her spirit R.I.P hope her family is doing pretty good with the poor girls death and i hope this teaches kids not to ride on the side of the road with no helmet life for her was very short and people who drove at that point i hope this shows you to be aware that there are things that could happen at any point so just be aware i hope everyone stays safe and has a better day ❤❤

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamburg, PA
Berks County, PA
Accidents
Hamburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Hamburg, PA
Accidents
County
Berks County, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Township#Traffic Accident#Atv#Polaris#State Police
Daily Voice

NJ Police Chief Was DWI In Hit-Run Crash: Report

A South Jersey police chief has been placed on "restricted duty" after being slapped with a DWI charge in a crash, then leaving the scene of the accident, NJ Advance Media reports. Brian Pesce, chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department, was behind the wheel of a maroon pickup truck...
Daily Voice

Gunman Lured PA Teen To Park Then Shot Him In 'Cold Blooded Execution,' DA Says

An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
WFMZ-TV Online

13-year old dies in Perry Township ATV crash

PERRY TWP, Pa. - A teenage girl died after crashing her ATV on Saturday evening in Perry Township, police said. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the 13-year old was riding the ATV along the shoulder of Virginville Road at about 5:50 p.m., when she lost control and hit a fence, flipping the vehicle over. She died at the scene.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
260K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy