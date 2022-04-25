ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Fight at Bangor business escalates to shooting, suspect still at large

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR (WGME) -- A fight among several Bangor nightclub customers early Sunday morning escalated into a shooting that left one person wounded, according to the Bangor...

wgme.com

WGME

Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man is dead and a woman was injured after they were shot early Tuesday morning in Portland. Police responded to Woodford Street around 1 a.m. for a report of an argument between a group of people and the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland police identify man killed in Woodford Street shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has identified the man killed in the shooting on Woodford Street Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Derald Coffin of West Bath. Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots. Police say Coffin was found...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police searching for Maine men who removed ankle monitors

Deputies are asking for help finding two Maine men who allegedly removed their ankle monitors. Both are facing domestic violence-related charges. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Jacob Savage removed his monitor on April 11. His last known address was in Skowhegan. Just over a week later, police say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WGME

I-295 in Portland reopens after vehicle fire causes massive delays

PORTLAND (WGME) --A truck hauling hot patch pavement caught fire Monday morning, causing I-295 in Portland to close for hours while crews brought the flames under control. The vehicle fire happened around 9:20 a.m. near Exit 5. Crews says the truck had multiple propane tanks on board that were igniting...
PORTLAND, ME

