The hacking group known as Lapsus$ has been linked to cyber attacks on Microsoft, Nvidia, and Samsung, among others, before core members of the group were said to have been arrested. Since then new text messages claimed to be from the hacking groups members suggest telecom company, T-Mobile, was also targeted and source code successfully stolen by the group. However, also that the FBI got involved and locked the group out of its own rented servers before they could do anything with the data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO