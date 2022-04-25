Dark Side of the Morn

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks Thursday night into Friday morning, and sky-gazers can catch the show in person or in an online feed.An annular meteor shower observed since antiquity, the Lyrids are known for producing as many as 10 to 20 shooting stars at their peak, which is estimated to be 22 April this year, though at least some Lyrids will be seen through 30 April.The Lyrids will appear to radiate from a point, known as the “radiant,” in the Northeastern sky near the constellation Lyra, with viewing best between midnight and dawn local time. The website timeanddate.com offers a...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO