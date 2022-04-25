ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things before the opening bell

By Phil Rosen
 3 days ago

Welcome back, readers. The standing of the dollar on the world stage has slipped in recent years, and JPMorgan found that the yuan has moved in the opposite direction. Today we're breaking down the changing tide.

Let's get started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iadBy_0fJGcpfi00
Dollar vs. Yuan Yagi Studio/Getty Images

1. The dollar's share of global currency reserves has hit its lowest on record. It dipped below 59% in the fourth quarter of 2021, even before Western sanctions on Russia raised doubts about the reliability of accessing the greenback.

That's down from nearly 65% in 2015.

JPMorgan analysts pointed out that, while the decline isn't new, it has accelerated since the US trade war with China began in 2018. They found that the recent strengthening of the dollar's value also masks a steeper drop in its reserve status.

All the while, the yuan has gained ground in global reserves. But not necessarily in strength — China's currency is staring down its worst weekly drop against the dollar since 2015.

The offshore price for the yuan has fallen 2.4% over the past week to 6.53 per dollar, Bloomberg data showed. Rising US bond yields and worries over China's economic growth have led investors to shed the county's securities.

A spokesperson at China's foreign exchange bureau said the yuan's recent fluctuations are due to global market volatility , adding that the currency remains basically stable.

"With strengthened resilience in the foreign exchange market, China has the foundation and conditions to adapt to the [US] Fed's policy adjustment," the spokesperson said Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8NIK_0fJGcpfi00

In other news:

2. Dow futures are down almost 400 points this morning. Global equities are coming under pressure from worries about inflation and economic slowdown. Take a look at what's going on today.

3. Earnings on deck: Coca-Cola, Honeywell, and PT Bank Central Asia, all reporting.

4. Elon Musk and Twitter are in talks over his proposed takeover deal. The two sides could reach an agreement as early as this week, reports say. Read more about it here.

5. Bank of America shared which disruptive tech themes investors should keep an eye on for the next decade. The list included future developments like 6G, the metaverse, and flying cars. See the list of 14 themes — which the bank said could become a $6 trillion market.

6. Demand for oil in China is on pace to slide 20% this month. Gasoline and jet fuel are seeing declines as the country orders massive lockdowns under its zero-tolerance approach toward the spread of the coronavirus. The monthly collapse could represent China's biggest demand shock since the start of the pandemic.

7. "Big Short" investor Michael Burry warned that even the best growth stocks can crash. He gave the example of Amazon stock, which plunged more than 90% after the dot-com bubble burst — and warned inflation could restrain the Federal Reserve.

8. A millennial California couple with six rental properties broke down the steps anyone should take before considering real estate for passive income. They said being a landlord is not a "get-rich-quick" scheme, but a business that requires work. Here are their five recommendations.

9. This 25-year-old receives about $1,118 a month mining ethereum out of his house. He detailed the graphics cards he bought, electricity usage, and which ones gave the best return on investment. Plus, he shared how much he paid and the key lessons he learned in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leqMJ_0fJGcpfi00

10. Most counties in the US saw positive net international migration during the pandemic. That's based on Census Bureau data from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Check out Insider's interactive map that shows how many people moved, and where they relocated.

Keep up with the latest markets news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Phil Rosen in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email prosen@insider.com or tweet @philrosenn.)

