ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia to open Mariupol evacuation corridor for civilians

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry said a humanitarian...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
156K+
Followers
64K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy