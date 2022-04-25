ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Road work begins on the JB Bridge after multiple weather delays

FOX 2

Heavy smoke from Illinois fires closes roads

TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
TROY, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois 143 resurfacing begins Monday

HIGHLAND -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent lane closures of Route 143 between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron beginning Monday, weather permitting.
WCIA

IDOT closing overpass near Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that it will be closing a road west of Decatur in order to repair the bridge carrying that road over Interstate 72. Wyckles Road between East and West Pershing Roads will close on Monday for a project expected to last until mid-August. Crews […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Lanes closing on three Champaign streets

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of streets in Champaign will see lane closures this week as crews perform sewer maintenance and pavement repairs. West Healey Street between South Elm and South Neil Streets will see single-lane closures starting Thursday to allow storm sewer lining to take place. That work will take place between the […]
