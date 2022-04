The South Florida region saw the highest rent increases in the country in the past year, with some rents more than doubling. The median rent in the tri-county area jumped 57% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the latest data from realtor.com. The region had the highest rent increases out of the 50 metro areas analysts studied, and makes South Florida’s median rent more expensive than ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO