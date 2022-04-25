ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Frank DeFilippo: Marilyn Mosby’s About to Meet Her Maker — the Voters

By Frank A. DeFilippo
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

There are echoes of former mayors Sheila Dixon and Catherine Pugh in Marilyn Mosby’s campaign for reelection as Baltimore state’s attorney, none more relevant than the role of Black women voters in city elections.

Many observers are sizing up the contest as simply a reprise of the 2018 election. That may be the case, but only in the sense that the same three Democrats appear on the primary election dance card — Mosby, Thiru Vignarajah and Ivan Bates.

But there’s a fourth presence, the brooding, lengthened shadow of past elections and their prescient, indisputable consequences.

As every political hobbyist knows, Dixon was driven from City Hall, in part, by playing fast and loose with gift cards intended for the poor. She cashed them in for herself and relatives. Dixon’s redemptive bargain with the court was that she had to resign the mayor’s office and refrain from seeking elective office again for four years, the time-bracket she was on probation. (Dixon was allowed to keep her city pension.)

When her time in the penalty box expired, Dixon tried twice to reclaim the mayor’s office, losing once to Pugh, and again to the incumbent, Brandon Scott. Twice rejected, though in close contests, she vowed never to run again.

With that exemplar to follow, Pugh was overcome by her own greed. She confected a Ponzi scheme, not built on dollars or crypto currency, but on books, nominally known, grammatical errors and all, as Healthy Holly . Did anyone miss the irony in that juxtaposition?

The same inventory, some of it non-existent, or, to be charitable, unaccounted for, or warehoused, or whatever, was sold and resold several times over to the mellifluous tune of nearly a million dollars, a sizeable chunk of it — $500,000 — traced to the University of Maryland Medical Systems where she served on the board and had helped to regulate as a state senator.

The boodle was used to pay cash for a house (does this have a familiar ring to it?) where she could live in luxurious surroundings that, she said, in a fanstastical autobiographical moment, would allow her to present herself in the regal way a mayor should.

Much of the scheming and conniving occurred while Pugh was a member of the Maryland Senate and serving on committees that had regulatory oversight of those who sponsored Pugh’s brief adventure in authorship, with much of the product remaindered (but paid for).

Since her conviction and imprisonment, Pugh has suffered in silence and out of sight, her light-duty prison assignment completed, leaving only a paper trail and an object lesson in behavioral science.

Comes now Mosby, which is to say, right up front, that this is not a pre-judgement of innocence or guilt, but merely a presentation of a chain of events. The rest is up to a judge and jury, if the case proceeds that far — but the voters get first crack.

The Mosby situation is far more tangled and complex than either Dixon’s or Pugh’s predicaments. It involves the U.S. attorney’s office, the city’s ethics commission, the State Board of Elections, the Baltimore Inspector General’s office, the city’s state’s attorney’s office, the City Council president’s office, the city’s pension fund and three travel and leisure companies owned by Marylin Mosby, which she says are, or were, non-performing.

Her legal defense fund, according to reports, shows no gifts in its state ethics disclosure even though celebrity criminal defense lawyers early on encouraged contributions.

To recapitulate: The narrative began when Marilyn Mosby went house-hunting in Florida. She found two — one in Kissimmee for $545,000, and a second in Longboat Key for $476,000, a total of nearly a million dollars worth of real estate. They were financed, in part, with two loans, one for $490,000, and another for $428,000.

The Mosbys have a joint income of $367,355. Marilyn’s income as state’s attorney is $238,000, and Nick’s, as City Council president, is $128,583.

Along the way, Marilyn, claiming hardship, withdrew a large chunk of money — $50,000 — from the city pension fund, which, she later claimed, is “my money.” Also involved is a check that allegedly originated from a dead grandparent through the power of attorney of Nick Mosby, according to reports. It was described by the Mosbys as a “simple administrative oversight.” There was also shifting of money between husband and wife.

Federal prosecutors allege the case also involves fudged documents to enhance the Mosby’s financial position.

Marilyn Mosby and her attorneys claim that she is the victim of prosecutorial prejudice because of her progressive approach to criminal justice. And somewhere in the case there is the allegation by Marilyn Mosby herself that she was also the subject of sexist remarks, innuendoes or observations.

Both the federal judge in the case, Lydia Kay Griggsby, and the U.S. attorney, Erek Barron, are black.

At a recent pre-trial hearing, Marylin Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, argued that the lead federal prosecutor, Leo J. Wise, singles out Black elected officials for investigation and prosecution.

“Are you aware, Mr. Bolden, of any evidence that Mr. Wise has been found to have prosecuted someone because of their race,” Griggsby asked, accord to reporting in Baltimore Brew.

“In all fairness, Judge, I am not.”

There’s a sly little line that permeates legal training: If you have the facts, argue the facts. If you don’t have the facts, just argue. Enough said.

So here we are. Marylin Mosby waited until a day before the April 15 filing deadline to join the Democratic primary race. Her trial date is Sept. 19, and the election date is July 19.

She’ll be running in the shadow of Dixon and Pugh, one who was repudiated twice, and the other who lives in disgrace.

And consider that Bernard “Jack” Young, who ascended to the mayor’s office in Pugh’s departing wake, was rejected by Black voters at the voting booth, in part, it was whispered, for lacking the panache expected of a big-city mayor.

In a city of less than 600,000, down from roughly 900,000 a half century ago, the Black composition of Baltimore is 62.8 percent.

Black women, motivated by strong attachment to their churches and the stabilizing centerpieces of family life within their communities, have been the driving force of voting in Baltimore City. They are repelled as much as anyone, perhaps even more so because of its closeness, by the crime wave and the easy gun play that terrorizes the city, largely their neighborhoods.

For her part, Mosby, rightly or wrongly, has been at odds with the cops. While they continue to pursue and arrest offenders at all levels in the criminal pecking order, Mosby has publicly telegraphed the message that she’ll refuse to prosecute low-level crimes — bucking the police and sentiment within her own community, thus creating the appearance of allowing crime to continue unchecked.

Even Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) joined the ruckus over Mosby’s view of low-level offenders. He battled with her publicly, threatened to cut off funds, joined with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott — himself a willy-nilly convert from defund the police to fund the police — in a crimefighting alliance, and, finally, whiplashed over party protocols to endorse a Democrat to succeed Mosby.

Mosby’s defense so far has been victimhood. If she remains a candidate, soon she’ll face two juries: a jury of Baltimore voters, mainly Black women, who’ll decide whether she’s a worthy representative to remain in office, and a second, federal jury of her peers will decide her innocence or guilt. (It’s important to note that the courtroom jury will be chosen from a statewide jury pool and not just the limited eligible population from Baltimore.)

Voters have no one to blame but themselves for the elected officials they get.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to correct Baltimore’s 2020 population and the mayor that Bernard “Jack” Young replaced.

The post Frank DeFilippo: Marilyn Mosby’s About to Meet Her Maker — the Voters appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 26

Henry Johnson
2d ago

I am sick and tied of these Black elected officials running for office and then using race as an excuse when allegations of corruption is brought against them!! Blacks have been at the driver seat of Baltimore City Hall for over 30 years and the city has repeatedly failed to address the core issues facing its voters. A rapid decade of its businesses, its communities, crime off the hook, police corruption, poor public housing, etc.We need to look past the race and look at qualifications and the integrity and moral standings of the person!! We need change immediately!!!

Reply(4)
37
Guest
2d ago

What is it about this city that attracts such an amazing level of corruption from the "leaders" who think they can get away with it, even though none of the others have. We don't seem to attract the most intelligent candidates for Mayor.

Reply(1)
16
UCantHandleTheTRUTH
2d ago

City keeps Electing Most Corrupt politicians. People vote on Skin rather than Qualifications!!! Funny how RACE Card works in their Favor And then wonder why these DEMIRATS wonder NOTHING gets Solved in BMore. it just gets Worst day by day. Sometimes Strict Rules are Needed to Cleanhouse City and Politics. I regret to say how these Corruption needs to stop and PEOPLE NEED to stop Electing these THUGS. Use your 1% of brain folks to get RIGHT Person IN!!

Reply(1)
12
Related
CBS Baltimore

Council President Mosby Apologizes After Heated Hearing On His Dollar House Bill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Council meeting meant to deal with Baltimore’s chronic vacant property problems took an unexpected turn Tuesday night when a speaker and a council member started shouting at each other. City Council President Nick Mosby apologized Wednesday after the hearing on his proposal to revive the Dollar House program. “Unfortunately, there were the actions of some that was completely disrespectful to the institution of the city council, to this historic building, and to the overwhelming amount of citizens who were here to participate and be civically engaged in their government,” he said at the Board of Estimates...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Commissioner Harrison React To GTTF Mini-Series ‘We Own This City’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a four-minute video to BPD staff, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the premiere of HBO’s “We Own This City,” a mini-series on the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Harrison said he has not seen any of the six-episode series and does not know how the department will be portrayed. The show, which premiered Monday, tells the story of corruption in the unit, whose officers were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. “The type of behavior exhibited by the GTTF should never have been allowed to occur,” Harrison says...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lydia Kay Griggsby
Person
Sheila Dixon
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Person
Catherine Pugh
The Herald-Mail

Filing deadline over: Here are the candidates running in the 2022 Maryland primary

While a new congressional map was approved this month after a judge struck down the previous one for being a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering," Maryland's highest court opted not to change the legislative map. The Court of Appeals affirmed Special Magistrate Alan Wilner's recommendation on the legislative map, confirming that the primary election will...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Baltimore City Council#Legal Defense Fund#Democrats#Ponzi
WTOP

10 Maryland state Senate primaries to watch

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. At last, the district lines are cast in stone. The filing deadline is in the rearview mirror. So it’s time to look ahead to some of the most competitive legislative primaries on the ballot July 19.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Touts Department Successes On Day Of ‘We Own This City’ Premiere

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police Commissioner Michael Harrison sent an email to Baltimore’s officers about the HBO series We Own This City on Monday. The series is based on a book about the police department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, which was written by Justin Fenton.  Fenton was a reporter for the Baltimore Sun during the arrest and court trials surrounding the fallout of the niche police unit. The unit “disclosed a cancer from within BPD that was disturbing and wholly contrary to the Department’s values and commitment to fair, impartial and ethical law enforcement,” Harrison said in his email.  He noted that since he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

US Bureau of Engraving and Printing proceeds with Maryland location

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing is proceeding with plans to locate its new facility in Prince George's County, the governor announced Wednesday. "The 104-acre site, located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, has been officially transferred to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It will house a new state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious production facility to print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products," Gov. Larry Hogan said.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
709
Followers
441
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy