ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock’s mom speaks out about Will Smith slap

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWihi_0fJGZzSV00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rock’s mother is speaking out after actor Will Smith slapped her son during the Academy Awards last month.

In a Friday interview with WIS-TV’s “Soda City Live,” South Carolina native Rose Rock said she was watching the March 27 awards ceremony on TV when Smith, apparently enraged by Rock’s “G.I. Jane” joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and struck the comedian. Pinkett Smith has a shaved head and suffers from alopecia, a hair-loss condition, The Associated Press previously reported.

“When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me,” Rose Rock, 77, told WIS. “Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

She said she initially believed the confrontation was staged but changed her mind when Smith began to use “obscenities,” WIS reported. After returning to his seat in the audience, Smith appeared to shout, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth,” Variety reported last month.

Smith returned to the stage later to accept the best actor Oscar. He apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during his acceptance speech, adding that he is fiercely protective of his family, the AP previously reported.

“Art imitates life,” he said at the time. “I look like the crazy father. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The next day, Smith took to Instagram to apologize to Rock.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” read the post. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

But Rose Rock, a motivational speaker, said Friday that Smith should have apologized to her son personally, according to WIS.

“I feel really bad that he never apologized,” the mother of 10 told the TV station. “I mean, his people wrote up a piece saying, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see, something like that is personal. You reach out.”

She added that if she had the chance to speak to Smith, whom she has never met, she would ask, “What in the world were you thinking?”

“So many things could’ve happened from that (slap),” she told WIS. “Chris could’ve stepped back and fallen. You really could’ve been taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think.”

Rock declined to file a police report following the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement last month. Smith has since resigned from the academy, which later banned the actor from its events for 10 years, E! News reported.

Through the years Darryl McDaniels & Chris Rock (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Through the years Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (Michael Ochs Archives)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Mcdaniels
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
People

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia#The Academy Awards#Wis Tv#The Associated Press#Ap
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy