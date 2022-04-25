ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

As if by Magic... Salma Hayek takes Thandiwe Newton's place during Magic Mike 3 reshoots in London - hours after troubled actress, 49, was spotted kissing musician Lonr, 25, in Malibu

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Salma Hayek has been pictured on set for Magic Mike 3 in London, shooting her first scenes opposite Channing Tatum after taking over the role from Thandiwe Newton.

Thandiwe exited the film earlier this month after just 11 days of shooting, following an alleged bust-up with the movie's producer and star Channing over Will Smith 's Oscars slap - she has denied the incident.

While Salma, 55, shot her scenes in London's Clapham, Thandiwe, 49, was pictured 5,000 miles away in Malibu over the weekend, seemingly confirming the end of their 23-year marriage with a very public display of affection with musician Lonr, 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGEuw_0fJGZsHQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334p2D_0fJGZsHQ00

Salma was pictured in the same costume which Thandiwe was previously pictured wearing on set last month, as she shared a conversation with Channing in between takes for the film, which is reportedly focusing on the female lead and not Channing's character Mike.

While Salma got to work, Thandiwe, who it has been said is heading to rehab, ditched her wedding ring and diverted her attention from recent adversity by kissing rapper Lonr, whose real name is Elijah Dias.

At 25, Lonr is only a mere four years older than Thandiwe and Ol's eldest child, their 21-year-old daughter Ripley.

The award-winning actress has joined her estranged husband in removing her wedding ring, as the director was spotted without his earlier this week as he left his London home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2oCT_0fJGZsHQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Nc5O_0fJGZsHQ00

Take on tiger print with a tote by Stella McCartney like Thandiwe

$945

Stella McCartney tote bag

Buy it here

If you’re searching for some new arm candy then have you considered going wild?

Ditch the boring black, forget the classic tan and embrace something a bit bolder this season instead.

Like this tiger print tote bag as seen on the very stylish arm of Thandiwe Newton.

By Stella McCartney we love its bright stripes. And it’s a great size too, with plenty of room inside for all your essentials plus a few books and maybe even a laptop!

It’s one of those pieces you’ll use time and again so why not click to the right to buy it now at Selfridges?

Or you can shop our edit where you’ll find more animal print bags by Furla, Vince Camuto and Zazzle.

Go on. Dare to be different this season.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Lonr told The Post that all parties involved were focused on the welfare of Thandiwe's children when approached for comment on the new relationship, explaining:

'From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That's all I care about right now.'

While Thandiwe spent time with her new beau, Salma was pictured hours later looking relaxed on set, chatting happily with Channing.

Filming took place on Sunday in Clapham, South London, with the Clapham Grand Victorian music hall dressed as a new venue called The Rattigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRT2J_0fJGZsHQ00
As if by Magic: Salma was pictured in the same costume which Thandiwe was previously pictured wearing on set last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9bam_0fJGZsHQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzaTn_0fJGZsHQ00

Thandiwe has reportedly been urged to seek mental health support following the break-up of her marriage - and an alleged bust-up with Channing.

The star has previously told how she has suffered 'a number of breakdowns' in her troubled past, as well as discussing her heartbreaking experiences of sexual abuse, racism and bulimia during her time in the industry.

She has denied claims though that she was sacked from her Magic Mike leading role over a heated argument with Channing.

According to a report in Page Six earlier this month, staffers on the movie became worried about her health during filming in London, with her agent flying in from Los Angeles to try and 'smooth things over'.

The publication reports that Thandiwe has been suffering with emotional and family problems after separating from her husband Ol Parker, 52, with whom she shares children Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OzbI_0fJGZsHQ00
Taking her place: Salma and Thandiwe are pictured together at a 2018 event at the Toronto Film Festival 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARMgj_0fJGZsHQ00
Good vibes: Salma and Channing looked in good spirits, staying close in between takes and chatting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7f69_0fJGZsHQ00
New leading lady: The two looked close just weeks after it was claimed Channing had clashed with Thandiwe during filming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRiPd_0fJGZsHQ00
Star: A source said of Channing's alleged bust-up with Thandiwe: 'Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it's all over'

Ol is a British filmmaker who previously wrote and directed the 2018 musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

A source said: 'Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn't play the role.

'There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.'

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson previously said of her departure from the movie: 'Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxoLq_0fJGZsHQ00
Power dressing: Salma wore a lace-trimmed black blazer over a red shirt and paired with wide legged trousers for the shoot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzIRR_0fJGZsHQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnvzL_0fJGZsHQ00
Reshoots: All of Thandwie's scenes are having to be reshot with Salma, adding days onto the scheduled shoot in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikyjQ_0fJGZsHQ00
Significant role: Channing said he had big plans for the male female dynamic of the third Magic Mike film, revealing: 'I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40joL5_0fJGZsHQ00
Huge production: The shoot took over Clapham in South London, transforming the outside of the Clapham Grand into The Rattigan and closing the road

The insider added that Thandiwe fired her UK agent of three decades as her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in to try to help.

Thandiwe has reportedly fired her UK team at London based agency Independent Talent Group in recent weeks.

The insider said of her next steps: 'Thandiwe's team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support.

'She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn't take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIH4J_0fJGZsHQ00
Last minute replacement: The popular actress lives in London with her family so was able to drop everything when she got the call 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJP6C_0fJGZsHQ00
What he says goes: Channing reportedly told bosses he would not work with Thandiwe following her alleged 'highly strung' behaviour on set 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34o39b_0fJGZsHQ00
Hard at work: The original Magic Mike movie premiered in 2012 and was loosely based on Channing's experience working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida. A sequel followed in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oh5JE_0fJGZsHQ00
Third time around: Channing confirmed that he would reprise his role for Magic Mike's Last Dance in November on 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScNPu_0fJGZsHQ00
Girl power: 'These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention,' he has said of the movies 

MailOnline contacted representatives of Thandiwe Newton for comment at the time.

Earlier this month The Sun reported the alleged argument between Thandiwe and Channing, which was said to be 'unimaginably vicious', was over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Insiders told The Sun that Thandiwe is planning on suing studio chiefs at Warner Bros over the incident.

The argument reportedly took place on location in Paddington and culminated with Channing driving off set in his car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oa3i0_0fJGZsHQ00
All about you: I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences,' he explained
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkdzQ_0fJGZsHQ00
Close: The star and his new leading lady seem to have struck up a close bond already 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471acC_0fJGZsHQ00
Tough shoot: Channing refuelled with an energy drink as the shoot took over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lMt1_0fJGZsHQ00
Long days: Channing looked subdued and tired as they waited for the new scenes to be set up 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AemK0_0fJGZsHQ00
New face on set: Salma stood out in her red lipstick and fedora hat as she took over the leading lady role 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOu3f_0fJGZsHQ00
New plot: Channing has said of the new film: 'We're trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it's a reverse-role 'Pretty Woman' story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtWVJ_0fJGZsHQ00
Good to be here! Despite entering the production late Salma looked relaxed and happy on set 

A source said: 'Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it's all over.

'They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.

'After the row he just went, ''I am not working with her anymore''. Him being a producer, it's his movie, so she's off the movie.'

The source added that all scenes filmed with Thandiwe will now have to be reshot with Salma while the film's director Steven Soderbergh reportedly didn't take a side in the argument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2FzH_0fJGZsHQ00
Gorgeous: The actress wowed in her black and red ensemble, also flashing a sparkling ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCGQ9_0fJGZsHQ00
Dressed down: Channing was low key in a black hoodie layered under a trench coat for his scenes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J7UN_0fJGZsHQ00
London: The film has reimagined the Clapham Grand Victorian music hall as a new venue called The Rattigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212mCn_0fJGZsHQ00
Lights, camera, action: Crowds milled around behind the cameras as the Hollywood stars got to work
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KuYs_0fJGZsHQ00
Popular: Extras mingled with locals as Channing was seen getting into a vintage Rolls Royce on set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNrTF_0fJGZsHQ00
Dressing the set: A billboard advertising Isabel Ascendant A Bird In A Gilded Cage hung from the music hall 

A spokesperson for Thandiwe told MailOnline: 'This report is completely inaccurate.'

The original Magic Mike movie premiered in 2012 and was loosely based on Channing's experience working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida. A sequel followed in 2015.

Channing confirmed that he would reprise his role for Magic Mike's Last Dance in November on 2021.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE he spoke about the importance on the movie having a lead female character.

'I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to... I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences.

'These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzi91_0fJGZsHQ00
Shooting: Salma has most recently starred in 2021 movie House Of Gucci
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfcbR_0fJGZsHQ00
Third movie: Channing has found huge success with the Magic Mike movies, the first of which was loosely based on his experience working as a stripper in Florida

Warner Bros. has yet to release official plot details, but Channing and his producing partner Reid Carolin revealed in an interview with Variety in February, that the film will center on the female lead, and is in part inspired by Magic Mike Live - the hugely popular live strip show based on the movies.

'It's really about a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, 'What the hell am I doing here?'' Carolin told Variety. 'And then Magic Mike comes down from the ceiling. She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?'

'It's going to have a really strong, almost stronger than Mike, character that's female. We've never done a traditional love story, and this isn't a traditional love story,' Channing added, calling the film, 'the Super Bowl of stripper movies.'

The actor also previously told the New York Times that the plot was a 'reverse-role 'Pretty Woman' story, suggesting Salma could be playing a version of the high-powered, wealthy Richard Gere character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7cNt_0fJGZsHQ00
Swift exit: Salma's predecessor only lasted 11 days on set before her sudden exit, with her family cited as the reason
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nz08H_0fJGZsHQ00
Good to be here: While Thandiwe is said to have worried the production with her 'highly strung' behaviour on set, Salma looked relaxed on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2CK8_0fJGZsHQ00
Quick turnaround: Thandiwe exited the movie less than two weeks ago, leading to Salma's last minute casting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXPvE_0fJGZsHQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uG6lD_0fJGZsHQ00
Hollywood stars: The a-listers have taken over London for the third movie 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rq5zy_0fJGZsHQ00
Estranged: Thandiwe's on-set behaviour was said to be due to her split from film producer husband Ol Parker after 24 years of marriage, they share three children Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight (pictured in 2018)

Comments / 0

Related
Cassius

Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

Reports have surfaced claiming that Thandiwe Newton is "going into rehab" after an abrupt exit from filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in London, England with sources claiming an argument with co-star Channing Tatum led to her being fired. There are also claims of her emotional state being a source of concern given her apparent decision to divorce Ol Parker, her husband.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Vince Camuto
Person
Channing Tatum
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Named Their Beloved Pets After Other Stars: Alexandra Daddario, Lucy Hale and More

What’s in a name? While it can be difficult to pick out the perfect moniker for an animal companion, many stars have found inspiration in other celebrities’ names. “I have a fish named Kieran Culkin,” Alexandra Daddario told E! News during a red carpet interview at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, referring to the Succession star. […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#Academy Awards#Film Star
The Independent

Salma Hayek shares birthday dance with Channing Tatum after taking over Magic Mike role

Salma Hayek shared a video on Channing Tatum’s birthday of the pair dancing together at a small party.The Mexican-American actor recently replaced Thandiwe Newton in Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a second sequel to the hit stripper comedy-drama Magic Mike.Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hayek wrote: “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum.”In the video, Tatum, who had just turned 42, can be seen wearing a pink birthday hat. Hayek danced a salsa with him while Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” can be heard playing in the background.After giving Tatum a hug, she can...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022

With appearances in more than 50 films and several major accolades, Ben Affleck has certainly made his mark in the industry both as an award-winning filmmaker and an actor. Let’s dig into Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022. Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $150 million.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy