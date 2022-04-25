Given to fry: How to make Sublime Doughnuts at home

This Chimichurri Sauce is an easy recipe that comes together in minutes and goes great served over steak, chicken or shredded meats!. I never tried to make my own chimichurri sauce until I had the most amazing chimichurri sauce at a restaurant while on vacation. I knew I had to try and recreate it at home. It is so versatile and can go over so many things such as carne asada, barbacoa, carnitas and more. It is great when made into a bowl with meat and vegetables or used as a dipping sauce. The ingredients are simple to find and it whips up in minutes. If you are looking for a fresh and flavorful sauce, then you need to make this Chimichurri Sauce recipe.

