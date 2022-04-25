ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Gorsuch takes a stand for American values

By Adam Carrington
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority opinion in United States v. Jose Luis Vaello Madero , released last week, isn’t exciting. In short, Justice Kavanaugh declared that the Fifth Amendment doesn’t require the national government to give equal benefits between residents of the states and those residing in Puerto Rico, including Supplemental Security...

SLOGIRL
2d ago

Puerto Rico DOES NOT pay Federal taxes, inheritance taxes or excise taxes and therefore are not qualified for Federal benefits. They have voted to NOT become a State for this very reason (among others as well) so they are not qualified for SSI! Their choice and several times they have voted and turned down this option!

Miguel Rodriguez
2d ago

we fight in every war, we vote in all elections, we also pay taxes and yet we are denied equal rights, something needs to be done, amend that old legislative agenda!!!...

Rob Maddox
2d ago

American territories should have their own elections and govern themselves, with taxes to fund their own citizens welfare, the US is in danger of bankruptcy from their commitments to our own citizens.

